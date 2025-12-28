Good, Bad and Ugly From Jaguars' Sweep of Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have won 12 games for the first time in 20 years, and the vibes are as high as they have arguably ever been.

The Jaguars extended their winning streak to seven games after their 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but how did they get there? We take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly below.

The Good

The Young Guns

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs out of bounds in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw several young players have a massive impact in Sunday's game. Most came from past draft classes, too, which speaks to the talent the Jaguars inherited that they were able to develop into better players over the course of the season. Liam Coen's staff has impressed all year long with their ability to develop young players on the roster, and it showed up in a big way in their sweep of the Colts.

Third-year wide receiver Parker Washington? Led the team in receiving with 100+ yards. Second-year players Jarrian Jones and Cam Little? Game-changing pick andf several clutch field goals. Fourth-year cornerback Montaric Brown had one of the better games of his career, too, as the Jaguars' developing team just kept on rolling.

The Bad

The Refs

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to NFL referee Brad Allen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

I am a bit of a hypocrite when it comes to judging referees. I coach youth football and consistently give the referees and earful and have certainly blamed them for a bad loss or two in my lifetime. But when it comes to judging NFL games, I have usually been of the thinking that it is hard to blame officials for any result because of how much goes into any singular game.

With that said, Brad Allen and company were absolutely woeful on Sunday, and that is being nice. Philip Rivers should have been flagged for acting like a petulant child to Dawuane Smoot in the first half, the missed pass interference on Brenton Strange was a tough call, and then there was the Josh Downs catch. There is no reality where that should have been upheld, but somehow it was.

The Ugly

Red-Zone Turnovers

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have done a great job of staying out of their own way and being efficient in the red-zone during their winning streak, but they brought out their old ways in the win over the Colts and it almost cost them. The hook and ladder fumble on the first drive was an execution issue by Travis Etienne, but it also felt like Liam Coen did not need to call that play there. Then, Trevor Lawrence needs to play better situational football on his end-of-half interception. That would have hurt them against better teams and quarterbacks.

