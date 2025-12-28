5 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Nail-Biter vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' winning streak has extended to seven games after yet another victory, this time completing a season-sweep of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars put the Colts away with a 23-17 win in Week 17, but what did we make of the big victory? We break it all down below.

The Jaguars have Steichen's number

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen yells from the sideline Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars should certainly hope the Colts keep Shane Steichen for another season. The Colts might have some questions to ask after their late-season collapse, but if Steichen returns then there is no reason to project the Colts to be much of an issue for the Jaguars. In three seasons, Steichen is now 1-5 against the Jaguars and his lone win was an overtime victory over Mac Jones in the final game of the Doug Pederson era.

The fact the Colts went through the farce of starting Philip Rivers over the last three weeks should be a stunning indictment on Steichen, and is a big reason the Jaguars won. Riley Leonard looked significantly better against the Jaguars a few weeks ago than Rivers did today, which should give the Jaguars some AFC South comfort if the Colts retain their staff.

Jacksonville got in their own way

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There are a few plays that made this game a six-point win instead of a commanding blowout. The Jaguars were the better team through the entire course of the contest, moving the ball with ease on offense and making several key stops on defense after the first two drives of the game. With tha t said, Sunday was the first time the Jaguars of old crept back.

From two red-zone turnovers -- including a failed Hook and Ladder play on an otherwise effortless first drive -- to a poorly called fourth-down quarterback sneak to two kickoffs that landed the Colts in Jaguars territory, there are geniunely a few handpicked instances you can find of why this game was close. If the Jaguars stay out of their own way, they blow the Colts out convincingly.

Jarrian Jones, Parker Washington come up big ... again

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with safety Eric Murray (29) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The two best picks of the Trent Baalke era might very well be cornerback Jarrian Jones and wide receiver Parker Washington. The Jaguars would not be on this winning streak without either of them, and both came up huge for the Jaguars on Sunday with game-changing plays at key points in the game.

Jones picked off old man Rivers with a beautiful rep in the fourth-quarter to set up a field goal in a tied game, giving the Jaguars a lead they would not let go of. Washington had his second 100-yard game in a row (third of his career), recording eight catches for 115 yards and once again proving to be a dynamic threat.

Campanile adjusted well

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kudos to Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for his adjustments on Sunday. The Colts came out with more under center looks than they had in any other Rivers starts, and the Colts put together two impressive drives to score 10 points on the first two drives of the game. After that, though, the Colts scored just seven points just once on their next nine drives, and that score came when they started at the Jaguars' 39, got a questionable third-down call go their way, and then had a pass interference land them at the Jaguars' six-yard line.

The Jaguars' "bend but don't break" defense has done a good job all year long of settling in after questionable starts, a sign of good coaching. It happened once again on Sunday, and the Jaguars left Lucas Oil Stadium as winners in large part because of it. As Jaguars cornerback Buster Brown told me in the locker room this week: "Camp has the blueprint."

Play of the Day

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jarrian Jones' game-shifting pick of Rivers gets the nod here, though Lawrence's 3rd-and-10 completion to Jakobi Meyers to set up the game-sealing fourth-down is a close, close second.

