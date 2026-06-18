4 Jaguars Who James Gladstone Must Consider Extending Next After Ross Matiscik

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to keeping the Jacksonville Jaguars' talented roster in place, James Gladstone has been on a roll.

The second-year general manager has been able to lock up extensions for key players such as Jakobi Meyers, Cole Van Lanen, Montaric Brown, and Travon Walker. His latest such deal was done this week , with the Jaguars signing All-Pro long-snapper Ross Matiscik to a two-year extension.

With yet another critical piece locked up for the next few seasons, which Jaguars player could be next on Gladstone's list? We examine the four we believe he must consider next.

TE Brenton Strange

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It sure feels like this could be a breakout season for Brenton Strange, even with the amount of talented pass-catchers the Jaguars have on offense. The Jaguars drafted two tight ends in Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol , but it certainly appears the Jaguars believe the improved tight end room will only help Strange produce more as opposed to eating into his numbers.

"Allowing Brenton to continue to do what he does well, but also to maybe take some of that wear and tear, some of the pounding that it takes when you're blocking the [DE] Travon Walkers of the world and [DE] Josh Hines-Allens of the world, getting him matched up more on those linebackers and safeties and now he's an advantage for us. Now we have an edge," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.

The Jaguars' offense hit its biggest lull last season when Strange was out of the lineup for five games, and his return helped set up their dramatic turnaround over the course of the second-half of the season. Considering all he does for both the passing and running game, there is a good argument to make there are not many players more valuable to the offense, which should set him up nicely for a long-term deal.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The timing of a new deal for Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will likely determine his price range. There is no reason to believe that he will not have a productive 2026 considering the metrics he posted in 2025 and his expected role on the offense this fall. Washington is set to be a Week 1 starter for the first time in his career, which means he could play himself into a different market entirely with a full season under his belt.

The Jaguars have made it clear how much they value Washington, not just for what he does on offense but also for what he does as a returner on special teams. The question seems to be when, not if, they will opt to reward him for his development from a sixth-round backup to one of the true rising receivers of the NFL.

DB Anthonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington and Strange are the Jaguars' two most improved players on offense since they were drafted in 2023, and their defensive counterpart is Antonio Johnson. A fifth-round pick, Johnson flashed as a rookie before struggling with the rest of the defense under Ryan Nielsen in 2024. Then in 2025, Johnson took steps toward superstardom with five interceptions and one of the best single-season turnarounds of any player on the roster.

Johnson has gone from being the young pup in the safety room to one of its unquestioned leaders. Like Washington, he could see his production and price range take a massive hike now that he is set to be a full-time starter from Week 1 on. As good as he was last year, he was the Jaguars' No. 3 safety on the depth chart when everyone is healthy. That has now changed, and he should cash in sooner than later as a result.

IDL DaVaon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) enters the field before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars drafted a potential long-term successor to Hamilton this year when they selected defensive tackle Albert Regis at No. 81 overall, but that does not mean the Jaguars should rush to move on from the Hamilton era. The former 2020 third-round pick had the best year of his career in 2025 and was seen by many internally as the primary reason the Jaguars' run defense was so elite.

With Hamilton entering a contract year, the Jaguars and Gladstone would be wise to re-up with him at least one more time. Let him continue to play out his peak years as the Jaguars' nose tackle while Regis develops behind him and gets ready for his own time in the middle of the Jaguars' defense, and Gladstone could once again come out of a deal looking like a winning general manager.