Key Jaguar Makes Return in Latest Injury Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had another positive injury report on Thursday.

As the Jaguars kicked the practice week to another gear as they prepare for the Denver Broncos -- including the return of a key piece of their roster to the practice field.

Jaguars Injury Report

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who leads the team with seven sacks and is fourth in the NFL in pressures, did not practice Wednesday due to an illness, according to the Jaguars' previous injury report. On Thursday, though, he was back on the field but limited with a shoulder injury.

The fact that Hines-Allen was limited may not ultimately mean all that much, considering several Jaguars have played in games this year despite being limited during the week. Hines-Allen has been the most important piece of the Jaguars' defense this season, so his status at Friday's practice will be tracked closely.

Also limited for the Jaguars on Thursday were guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) and linebacker Jalen McLeod (ankle), who participated in his second practice of the season after his window to return to practice was opened on Wednesday. McLeod has yet to make his NFL debut, but the Jaguars will be watching him closely during practice.

“Yeah, I was just talking to him downstairs in the hallway about the same thing. I just want to see him play hard as hell. I want to see him go out and play like he did in the summer, do what got you here. Play hard as hell and represent the people who raised you, the people you love the right way, and go out there and kick *** in practice," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday.

"We always watch that and that always jumps out. I know I talked about [DL] Matt Dickerson a couple weeks ago. A lot of Matt's opportunity came from one.) we knew of him and watching him before he got here, but when he got here and he got out there in the practice field, to me it was undeniable," Campanile said.

"This guy's doing a really good job and he deserves an opportunity. So, I think Liam does a great job with that. It's real. It’s not like hey, you're just going out there. If you're out there, you're competing and you're doing a great job and you're playing the way we want you to with your hair on fire.

Arik Armstead and Walker Little were both full participants, while Danny Striggow and Bhayshul Tuten missed practice.

