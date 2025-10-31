It's High Time the Jaguars Found Their Offensive Identity
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't found their offensive stride yet in the 2025 NFL season. When the team hired Head Coach Liam Coen, the thought was that he could construct an elite attack from all of the talent on that side of the ball. Between Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., there was certainly a vision of an explosive unit somewhere down the line.
So far, it hasn't come to fruition. The Jaguars, their fans, and the coach are finding out that this team isn't the same as the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Coen oversaw as offensive coordinator. ETN did his best Bucky Irving impression for the first five games of the season, but the rushing attack has hit a slump over the Jaguars' last two.
BTJ and Hunter Jr. aren't Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Bhayshul Tuten isn't Rachaad White. T-Law isn't Baker Mayfield. That doesn't mean this Jaguars offense can't be as good as the Bucs — or perhaps even better. It just means that they're different.
Jaguars offense still figuring things out
A portion of the Jacksonville Jaguars fandom hasn't been very patient this year. It's understandable, given how long they've waited for this franchise to put together some semblance of a competitive team. However, there have been some overreactions to a 4-3 team playing in a brand new system under a completely overhauled coaching staff.
There was always going to be a learning curve along the way, not only for the players figuring out a new scheme but also for the play-callers on the sidelines, all of whom are holding their respective posts for the first time in the NFL. The fans might not like the Jaguars repeatedly stating that they've yet to play a complete game, but it makes sense considering the circumstances. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski recently spoke on how everyone's still learning their roles on this team:
"I think we're moving closer and closer to that. Even over the course of the spring, things change and evolve because you're finding out what routes a guy's good at, what blocks a certain offensive lineman is good at. And then you get into the games, and you get more live action, full-speed reps against different competition, against different schemes. And you find out what our guys are good at, what schemes our guys are good at, what formations, personnel groups, shifts, motions, all of those things."
"And the more we do of that, the more these guys grow together, learning how to play together, so they get better playing together, and we get better at game planning for them. So, there's a whole bunch of things that hopefully we continue to improve if we continue to learn each other and learn what we're all good at.”
