Why Jaguars Have An Edge Over Texans Entering 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South in 2025, fending off the Houston Texans down the stretch with clutch win after clutch win.

The Texans drew the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round and, as a result, had an easy first-round playoff win. That may have given them the last word to an extent ove r the Jaguars, who lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, but one team clearly has the edge over the other entering the 2026 offseason.

Texans Slipping

The Jaguars and Texans were evenly matched in Liam Coen's first season as head coach, splitting the season series 1-1 after the Jaguars allowed a massive comeback in Week 10. The Jaguars got off to a better start during the season, though, and won the AFC South s a result.

The Texans drew a weak Steelers team on the road while the Jaguars fell to the Bills, but the Texans didn't get much further. Houston turned the ball over five times in a loss to the New England Patriots, with C.J. Stroud accounting for four of those turnovers.

Stroud had a complete meltdown this post-season, and this was the third year in a row the Texans won double-digit games but fell flat in the Divisional Round. Stroud has been a big part of the Texans going 0-3 in the second round, and after his performance against the Patriots it is clear that the Texans and Stroud have some serious questions to answer.

With Stroud wrapping up his third season, the time for contract talks is abound. The Texans can always pick up his fifth-year option and have him play out two more seasons, of course, but the only reason not to pay him now would be due to a lack of belief in him as the future.

The Texans have seen the same story year after year since hiring DeMeco Ryans, but especially over the last two seasons as the defense has been let down by the offense. With major questions looming around Stroud and the offensive side of the ball and a team that now has multiple seasons of failing to get over the hump, this figures to be a critical offseason for Houston.

Meanwhile, the biggest long-term question facing the Jaguars is what? How they will find more young defensive pieces? How they will use Travis Hunter? Compared to the questions the Texans are facing, those are some champagne problems.

The Jaguars' ascent has just started. They have no idea what their ceiling is, while it is looking more and more likely this Texans era has finally hit theirs.

