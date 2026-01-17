Another Jaguars Assistant is Departing Liam Coen's Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have another spot opening up on their coaching staff.

The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen reportedly moved on from secondary coach Ron Milus this week, and there appears to be a second coach heading to a different sideline in 2026.

Coach Moving On

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, assistant offensive line coach and run game specialist Keli'i Kekuewa is heading to the college ranks and getting a promotion.

"Jaguars assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist Keli'i Kekuewa is set to be hired as the offensive line coach at Stanford," Zemitz said. "Helped Jacksonville rank sixth in the NFL in scoring this season. Before Jacksonville, worked for Carolina and Seattle."



Jaguars assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist Keli'i Kekuewa is set to be hired as the offensive line coach at Stanford, sources tell @CBSSports.



While the Jaguars' running game struggled a bit down the stretch in 2025, the offensive line was much improved from a year prior, and the running game served as the engine of the offense for the first half of the season.

The Jaguars also saw their staff work with a number of offensive line combinations due to injuries, something that Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski frequently credited their offensive line coaches for. Kekuewa was a valuable member of the staff, and it remains to be seen if Coen goes to find a replacement.

With Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile both getting looks as head coaches, it remains to be seen exactly what the Jaguars' staff will look like next season. The Jaguars will certainly hope for lesser amounts of change as they look to run back a successful 2025 season, but with that success comes the price of other teams wanting your talented staff.

"That just comes along with the territory. It comes with it. It's the bittersweetness of our profession. You want to continue to give people opportunities to grow while also protecting your product and what you do here and how you operate, so it's definitely a fine line that you walk, but it's opportunity and they've earned those opportunities to interview for those positions and you try to help them along that process as much as possible," Coen said.

"Do I anticipate losing those guys or many coaches from this staff? Not sure. I'm not sure what that looks like. That ultimately isn't my decision and we have to be prepared. We have to think about what are the next steps if those things were to happen. Those are conversations that we're having right now."

