What We Are Hearing About Jakobi Meyers' Extension With Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their man.

The Jaguars reportedly agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a three-year, $60 million deal on Thursday. The deal, which amounts to $40 million in guarantees, will keep Meyers on the roster through the 2028 season.

Now that Meyers is officially in the fold, here is everything we have gathered on the move and how others in the NFL evaluate it.

Meyers' Extension

It is far from surprising to see the Jaguars extend Meyers considering the run he has been on, but especially because the Jaguars had intentions of doing so when they traded for him at the deadline. According to a team source with knowledge of the situation, the Jaguars made the trade with the idea of Meyers being a long-term piece. His play since the trade only confirmed that belief.

"He is the ultimate pro. He has done things for this offense and locker room that go beyond the stat sheet. Thrilled that he is with us," the source told Jaguars On SI after the Meyers deal was reported.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Considering how well Meyers has played for the Jaguars over the last six weeks, it is hardly a shock to see Jacksonville reward him with the deal he could never get from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had a third-round asking price for Meyers throughout the season, but the Jaguars managed to land him for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick.

"The Raiders weren't paying him, but who says they were right?" said one AFC Scout, speaking anonymously so he can openly discuss an opposing team's player. "I bet they think their offense could use him now."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking to one AFC assistant coach, it is hardly a shock to see the impact Meyers has had on the Jaguars since the trade. Meyers is amongst the most respected receivers in the NFL amongst fellow receivers and receiver coaches, and that reputation has not changed since he joined the Jaguars six weeks ago.

"Always been a big fan," the coach said. "Great feel. Does all the little things right. Tough as anyone. Underrated player and always has been."

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts following a reception for a first down during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Meyers has been a major influence for the Jaguars since they traded for him, and now they can rest assured knowing he is going to be part of their offense for a long, long time.

Don't miss out on our newsletter that features Jaguars-related news, stories, and analysis from the best group of writers covering the team. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest reports on the Meyers extension, and make sure you like our Facebook page in the process, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.