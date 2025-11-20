How the Jaguars Are Reaping Benefits of Talented Running Back Room
When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired head coach Liam Coen in January, it became clear early on that the team would be a run-first offense behind a talented backfield. That picture has changed dramatically, but the rookies and a veteran have been leading the charge in recent weeks, that have revitalized a run game that stalled in the middle of the season.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is starting to reap the benefits of the Jaguars' talented backfield. When the run game is functioning well, it opens up the passing game. Lawrence spoke to reporters on Wednesday to discuss what it is like to have multiple quality running backs in the offense ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Lawrence on having great running backs
The Jaguars ran for over 190 yards on the ground against the Los Angeles Chargers in their 35-6 triumph at home on Sunday. While Lawrence wasn't outstanding, he was efficient against a quality Chargers defense. His running backs produced on at least eight carries and averaged over four yards per carry for the day.
Lawrence said rookie LeQuint Allen Jr., who has made his mark as a top pass-protecting back in the league, impressed in relief of fellow first-year player Bhayshul Tuten, who left Sunday's game with an injury. Allen ran for eight carries for 36 yards while stone-walling defenders in pass protection.
“Yeah, I think all of our guys, you look at LeQuint too, what he did at the end of the game. I think he's a guy that we trust, and I think that's the biggest thing is you trust all of them and they're all talented and can make plays and that's important."
The fifth-year quarterback from Clemson mentioned running backs coach Chad Morton is a key figure in the group's success. Lawrence also said that each tailback, whether it is Allen, Tuten, or veteran Travis Etienne Jr., knew what they were doing when it came to each concept, playing behind the offensive line, and more.
"But as far as doing the right thing all the time, knowing what they're doing, whether it's protection or running the ball and hitting the right spot, getting behind the O-line, hitting the right gap, all that stuff," Lawrence said. "All those guys do a great job, and they take a lot of pride in it. Chad's done a great job coaching them up as well. And I think that's the biggest thing."
Lawrence said that while Etienne and Tuten have played well this season when they have touched the ball, if Allen has to step in if one player were to go down, he and the Jaguars have the confidence in the 2025 seventh-round selection to perform admirably in the interim. The same can be said for Tuten, especially with Etienne taking over the bulk of the touches as the team's top offensive playmaker this season.
"You see guys can come in and obviously, Travis is having a great year and he's playing great and Bhayshul’s playing great too, but if it's LeQuint that has to step up, no matter who it is, we feel confident and whoever it is to go in there and get it done," Lawrence explained. "Obviously, like I said, it's been Travis getting the bulk of it and he’s played awesome, but having guys that can step up, because in this game if someone needs a breather or if someone goes down for a few plays you need to have depth and those guys have done a great job of that."
