Jaguars @ Texans: Week 10 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a playoff chase. Had the 2025 NFL season ended after Week 9, they would have sneaked in as the seventh seed in the AFC, claiming the final Wild Card spot. However, the Jaguars still have plenty of games left to play.
On the one hand, this gives them ample time to drop out of the postseason picture and lose ground to some more established contenders, such as the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens. On the other hand, it also means the Jaguars could climb the standings, especially in the AFC South, and potentially give themselves an easier path in the playoffs, or even a home game.
This upcoming matchup with the Houston Texans will be about as pivotal as a Week 10 clash could possibly be. It's a divisional rematch, giving Head Coach Liam Coen and his Jaguars the opportunity to sweep a rival. It could also prove instrumental to the AFC's ultimate playoff picture come season's end.
Week 10 could swing playoffs
Obviously, a win here to move to 6-3 would be a huge boon to the Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff chances. However, it'll probably be more impactful than most people expect. The Baltimore Ravens are surging, the Kansas City Chiefs are right on their tail, and even some dark-horses like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans could get back into the race with a couple of wins.
Not only do the Jaguars have the opportunity to bolster their own postseason hopes, but they have the chance to effectively stomp out the Texans here. A loss would bump Houston down to 3-6 on the year. At that mark, the Texans could decide to shut C.J. Stroud down for the remainder of the campaign and pivot their focus to the 2026 NFL Draft instead.
Injuries will play a huge role
C.J. Stroud's concussion will certainly loom large in this game, with backup quarterback Davis Mills set to take his place under center against Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars are dealing with their own lengthy injury report. They already had three starters on IR: tight end Brenton Strange, safety Eric Murray, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter Jr.
For Week 10, Brian Thomas Jr., Jourdan Lewis, Hunter Long, and Ezra Cleveland are all out as well. That leaves Jacksonville with a severely depleted secondary and pass-catching corps. Thankfully, new acquisition Jakobi Meyers is available in this game. How successful he can be as a top target after a short week of practice in a new system is a different question.
