Duval Digests Devastating Rollercoaster by Jaguars vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars just took by far their worst loss of the 2025 NFL season. It was so much crueler than the 35-7 beatdown from the Los Angeles Rams. At least, the fans got to absorb the disappointment from that one early on. They could have turned off the game at halftime and taken a late-morning Sunday nap.
It was even worse than getting driven 90 yards by backup quarterback Jake Browning in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That one could've been blamed on the Jaguars not being prepared for such a drastic change in the game plan from their opponents, with Joe Burrow exiting the contest early with turf toe.
There are no valid excuses for what just happened against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars knew that Davis Mills was going to be the starter, with C.J. Stroud out with a concussion. Jacksonville led 17-0, 20-3, and 29-18 at various points in this one, and they were ultimately upset, 36-29. It's safe to say that fans didn't take it well.
Jaguars melted down
It's impossible to state how heartbreaking this loss was for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Credit is due to the Houston Texans, but the Jags absolutely gave this game away. The defense allowed 20 points in the fourth quarter. The offense had two total yards in the fourth quarter before their desperate final drive. There's plenty of blame to go around for Jacksonville's unbelievable collapse in Houston.
To fully encapsulate how devastating the final score was, it's imperative to show how high the Jaguars soared to begin this game. Jarrian Jones was in the midst of a breakout when it was ripped away from him. He had an interception to put Jacksonville in an extremely favorable position to begin this one, both on the field and on the scoreboard. He had a pass breakup to force a turnover on downs. And then, on the Texans' ultimate game-winning drive, he was called for defensive pass interference on a highly questionable flag.
Parker Washington continued his explosive run in his third season. With Travis Hunter Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. out, and Jakobi Meyers still getting acclimated to his new team, Washington stepped up. He finished with three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown, added another score on a punt return, and had a critical reception on Jacksonville's final drive erased by an illegal hands to the face penalty.
Trevor Lawrence was bound to get some flak in this one, having been thoroughly outplayed by a backup in Davis Mills. He finished his day with just 158 yards on 15-of-23 passing, with one touchdown and one interception.
The pressure got to him all night between Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., and T-Law was pulled down on five sacks for 39 yards. They got to him again on the final play of the game, knocking the ball out, and allowing Sheldon Rankins to rumble for a touchdown return, making sure that the Texans didn't just win, but cover, too.
There's nothing left for the Jaguars to do but turn their eyes to Week 11's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Several players will be looking for a bounce-back game then. Head Coach Liam Coen certainly will.
