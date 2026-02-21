How the Jaguars' CB Room Will Be Impacted in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we continue to march toward the free agency window in March, we will take a look at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and how it could be impacted.

This time around, we are going to take a look at the Jaguars' cornerback room and how James Gladstone and the front office will navigate the offseason for the unit.

Pending Free Agents

The Jaguars have been busy at cornerback this week, re-signing backup Keith Taylor and also seeing Christian Braswell return on his exclusive rights free agent tender. That means Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome are the two names of question. They each spent plenty of snaps in Anthony Campanile's defense last season and produced, especially down the stretch.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will commit to extending either cornerback. The Jaguars are moving Travis Hunter more to cornerback than he played a year ago, when he spent twice as many snaps on offense than he did on defense. Hunter is likely the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback next season, so the question is how much they will be willing to pay for their No. 2 cornerback across from him.

Upcoming Extensions

There are no real names of note to talk about here. The Jaguars re-signed Taylor for the offseason and perhaps Christian Braswell does enough next season to earn a long-term deal of sorts. Otherwise, the Jaguars' cornerbacks are Jourdan Lewis, who already got his big deal, a third-year Jarrian Jones, and a second-year Travis Hunter.

The Jaguars would be eligible to sign Jones to a new deal next offseason, while the Hunter question is a long way away and will likely involve the fifth-year option like so many other first-round picks. If a Jaguars cornerback gets a new deal, it will be Newsome or Brown. Otherwise, there are no other options for the Jaguars to really take a look at this offseason.

Cap Causalities and Trade Candidates

For similar reasons like we discussed above, the Jaguars do not have many players at cornerback who can even fall into this category. Two guys just got retained, two others are still on their rookie deals, and Jourdan Lewis just signed his deal last year and is not going anywhere this season. When it comes to the cornerback position, the Jaguars need to make it a bigger priority to add players as opposed to moving on from them.

