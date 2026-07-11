How Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile Could Define the Jaguars' New Model

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If everything goes the way the Jacksonville Jaguars hope it goes in 2026, Liam Coen will enter next Feburary looking for new coordinators.

That is a bittersweet scenario when it comes to best cases, of course, but recent NFL history has shown that success normally comes with finding new top staffers. Three of the last five Super Bowl winners has coordinators who became head coach hires in the next cycle, with the two-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs serving as the lone exception.

For the Jaguars, a deep playoff run in the second year of the Liam Coen era could very likely mean losing offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to the head coaching cycle. And while that would certainly be a blow to the Jaguars' infrustructure, it might simply be the start of what becomes the new normal with the Jaguars' franchise model.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile coaches during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' New Model

Campanile and Udinski combined for five head coaching interviews last cycle despite the duo being just a few weeks removed from their rookie seasons as coordinators. The fact that each at least played a role in the interview process alone was a new feeling in Jacksonville, where few coordinators have been poached for head coaching jobs in the franchise's history.

It makes sense why both would appeal to other teams, of course. Each is personable, has drawn rave reviews from both Coen and the locker room, and their units were exceptionally productive and improved from a year before. Coen knew what he was doing when he hired both, and that is exactly why he might need to learn the same thing that Sean McVay has had to learn in Los Angeles: how to retool your staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McVay has created his own coaching tree thanks to the number of assistants who have gone from his staff into head coaching roles, a tree that includes Coen. McVay has proven he is one of the best evaluators of coaching talent in the entire NFL, and that is what Coen will have to prove in the event his coordinators get nabbed.

The Jaguars, of course, would need to have a strong 2026 season for that to happen. Their 13-4 record and Wild Card appearance a year ago got each into the room with multiple owners, and there is reason to eliueve they have the cache needed to do so again as long as the Jaguars meet expectations.

In a ranking of the NFL's five best offensive coordinator/defensive coordinator duos, SI.com's Gilberto Manzano ranked the Grant Udinski/Anthony Campanile combo at No. 3 -- behind only the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Jaguars coach Liam Coen likely wasn’t too upset about his guys missing out on head coaching jobs this offseason. The Jaguars now have the luxury of continuity with their two excellent coordinators returning for a second season. Udinski’s lack of experience (he turned 30 this year) probably hurt him in this hiring cycle, but he has a strong résumé, including his role as a valuable asset with O’Connell in Minnesota," he said.

"The young coach also unlocked another level in Trevor Lawrence’s game last season. He learned to utilize more of his weapons (Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange all recorded at least 500 receiving yards) and became a dark-horse MVP candidate once he found his comfort zone in the new offense, tossing 15 touchdowns with only one interception over the final six regular-season games. Campanile quickly gained attention for his aggressive approach, which helped the Jaguars get off to a fast start and accumulate 31 takeaways, the second most in 2025. Coen likely will lose his coordinators if they continue winning in Jacksonville."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has a laugh after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Continutiy is one of the most important assets the Jaguars and Coen have on hand entering the 2026 season. But the only reason there is so much excitement and positivity about the return of both coordinators is because it is clear how talented and valuable each is. Because of those talents, they seem bound to lead franchises sooner rather than later.

When that happens, Coen will have to do what McVay and so many other winning head coaches have to do seemingly each and every offseason. Coen's first go-around when it came to hiring a staff was a rousing success, though, and there is no reason to believe he can not repeat it.

We will know sooner than later whether Coen and the Jaguars will need to prove that ability once again. Now is not the time to worry about it, and the Jaguars certainly aren't. But eventually teams will come calling for the Jaguars' coordinators, and it will likely not be the last time.