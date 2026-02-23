How the Jaguars' Linebacker Room Will Be Impacted in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we continue to march toward the free agency window in March, we will take a look at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and how it could be impacted.

This time around, we are going to take a look at the Jaguars' linebacker room and how James Gladstone and the front office will navigate the offseason for the unit.

Pending Free Agents

Devin Lloyd is set to be one of the biggest names on the entire free agency market unless the Jaguars re-sign him over the next few weeks. After a second-team All-Pro season in which he recorded five interceptions and made a host of big plays, Lloyd's pay-day is expected to be significant this offseason. Lloyd has expressed interest in returning after comments at the Pro Bowl, but it remains to be seen if the Jaguars will be willing to pay as much as opposing teams when it comes to Lloyd.

There is also Dennis Gardeck, who gave the Jaguars quality snaps at both linebacker and edge rusher last offseason. The Jaguars have young players at both positions in Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod, but both are also unproven.

Upcoming Extensions

The Jaguars drafted a pair of linebackers in the 2023 NFL Draft who will be eligible for new deals this offseason in Day 3 picks Ventrell Miller and Yassir Abdullah. Abdullah has appeared in 24 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons, recording 27 tackles and playing over 70% of the special teams snaps in back-to-back seasons. He has never had a large role on defense, but he could eventually be re-signed as a core special teamer.

Ventrell Miller is someone who has played enough the last two seasons to flash, starting 11 games in that span and showing some serious talent. He has filled in as Lloyd's backup for the last few seasons but even fiercely fought him for a spot in the starting defense during training camp last season. It remains to be seen if Miller will enter the offseason as a starter, if the Jaguars sign a veteran, or draft a rookie, but don't expect an early extension.

Cap Causalities and Trade Candidates

The only real name to note is linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, though moving on from him in the same offseason Devin Lloyd is likely to depart would feel like an unnescary move. Still, the Jaguars need to create cap space and a post-June 1st designation would save the Jaguars over $10 million. That number is high enough that it is at least worth monitoring heading into the early stages of the offseason.

Otherwise, the rest of the Jaguars' linebacker room is consisted of players who are still on their rookie deals. Expect some additions to this unit, regardless of what happens on the Lloyd front over the next few weeks.

