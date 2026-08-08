How the Jaguars' Scrimmage Impacted The 53-Man Roster Projection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to enter the most important week of training camp yet: the first week of the preseason. But first, we should take a look at the key developments of the first two weeks of training camp.

This includes Friday's Teal & White scrimmage i nside the practice facility at the Miller Electric Center, arguably the most important practice we have seen the Jaguars partake in through eight days of camp.

So, what did the scrimmage mean in terms of how we are seeing the Jaguars' 53-man roster moving forward? We break down three critical spots that have been up for debate.

SLB

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88), left, drills with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The strong side linebacker battle between Jalen McLeod and Yasir Abdullah was one of the more interesting battles entering camp. No, it is not for a starting role in Anthony Campanile's defense, but it could create a potential place for a special teamer to earn snaps on defense as a pass-rusher or as an off-ball linebacker. It is also an interesting spot because the winner could be seen as a potential long-term successor to starting linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

“I'm glad you asked that because McLeod and Gardeck, those are guys who basically played on the line of scrimmage. If you look at McLeod's career in college, that's what he was. To me, it's really hard to do what those two guys have done," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said after Saturday's walkthrough. "Dennis was very similar in Arizona, predominantly in an end type of role, edge role, and has trained himself to be an off-the-ball guy. So, both of those guys have done a great job."

Both Abdullah and McLeod have flashed on defense at different points, and each was able to have some solid reps rushing the passer on Friday. McLeod was especially impressive off the edge, while also taking snaps at off-ball linebacker to show his versatility. While it was certainly close, Campanile's comments make it seem like McLeod took the right step toward a roster spot with his practice performance.

"Dennis has done a great job, I think, working with Jalen and Jalen stayed around him, and they did a great job this summer, and Jalen knows the system, so he's been able to play off the ball and play pretty well. He had a good day yesterday. And again, he still gives you third-down rush value. So, both of those guys are very similar in that regard," Campanile said. "And some guys have that third-down value of, they're really good cover guys, so they stay in the game at linebacker on third down. So, they give us a little bit of variety and give us a chance to do different things with them in the game. Yasir's very similar. He's an edge guy, now knows how to play on his feet. He's done a lot of good things for us too, so that's been a great kind of battle to watch and watching them all work together."

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga (55) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars obviously see the need for some reinforcements along the offensive line after adding another name to the group on Saturday, which likely has to stem from some of the injuries the Jaguars have racked up. Cole Van Lanen is on the Active/PUP list, Patrick Mekari has not taken a rep in team drills in camp, and on Friday we saw Walker Little leave practice early and not return. Little was also absent at Saturday's walkthrough.

The status of Van Lanen and Week 1 was always going to dictate how the Jaguars structure their offensive line by the time the 53-man roster is set to be put together, but Little's injury could create further ripples. Chuma Edoga was going to need some help numbers-wise to make the roster, and the injuries that have stacked up afrer Friday could be what he needs to find a spot on the Jaguars' first 53-man roster.

If Little's injury is minor and he returns soon, then all eyes are on Van Lanen's timeline. But during Saturday's walkthrough, Edoga was clearly OT3. On a healthy Jaguars roster, he is probably OT5 or OT6.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Ameer Abdullah (43) runs a drill during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The running back position is an interesting one for the Jaguars. The Jaguars have three running backs who are already locks to make the roster in Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen, and there is not too much intrigue in terms of the 53-man roster until you get to the RB4 spot with Ameer Abdullah, J'Mari Taylor, and DeeJay Dallas.

Taylor felt like the interesting name to watch for the spot entering training camp after the talented undrafted free agent had an impressive spring. But the running back who has gotten far and away the most reps with the second-team offense has been Abdullah, and he even ripped off two long gains against the starting defense during the scrimmage.

It is unlikely the Jaguars carry four running backs after they carried three for most of last season. But if they do bring four running backs into Week 1, it sure seems like Abdullah would take the final spot.