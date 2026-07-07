Jaguars Training Camp Battles: 1 X-Factor for Jalen McLeod vs. Yasir Abdullah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a host of battles set to take place once training camp rolls around later this month, and one of the more underrated could be the one at outside linebacker.

There is no doubt that Dennis Gardeck is set to enter the year as the Jaguars' unquestioned starter at the strongside linebacker position in Anthony Campanile's defense. But behind him, the Jaguars have a pair of interesting options in second-year linebacker Jalen McLeod and fourth-year veteran Yasir Abdullah.

So, what could the battle for the linebacker spot mean once training camp opens later this month? We break it down below.

Jalen McCleod vs Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) wraps up a tackling dummy during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the case of a veteran and proven backup going against the young, recent draft pick and theoretical high-ceiling option. Abdullah is entering a contract year after the Jaguars selected him in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has appeared in 29 games in that span, with three starts coming in 2024.

Abdullah's biggest impact has come on special teams, a role he specialized in during 10 games he appeared in last season. As for McLeod, the Jaguars took him in the sixth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft and seemed to have high hopes for his upside, but a training camp injury limited him, and he never played a snap.

With the numbers at the linebacker position as is, it is hard to imagine the Jaguars are going to bring two backup strongside linebackers into Week 1. That means this battle could determine who sticks and who becomes a practice squad option, or potentially moves on.

Key Factor to Watch

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams is always going to be a deciding factor when it comes to backup spots on the roster, so that almost goes without saying. That is certainly one area where McLeod will have to make an impact once the pads come on, and it is also an area where Abdullah is clearly ahead entering the first weeks of camp.

Abdullah has been a key special teamer for the Jaguars for the last two seasons, playing 72.5% of the snaps (436) for Heath Farwell's unit. The Jaguars have shown that they are willing to embrace competition on special teams, such as last year's decision to release Daniel Thomas in favor of Day 3 safety and special teams ace Rayuan Lane. Abdullah should have a step up on McLeod here entering July.

With that said, the Jaguars already have a roster deep with special teams options. What if the Jaguars are already factoring in special teams experience to the equation and are instead looking for a backup linebacker who has pass-rush traits? If that is the case, that is where McLeod must distance himself.

McLeod showed legit pass-rush traits in college and then during the offseason program, though he is operating with a short runway due to the fact that he missed his entire rookie season. We were saying the same thing in 2023 when the Jaguars took Abdullah out of Louisville, however, and he has since recorded two quarterback hits. If McLeod can actually get to the quarterback, that could be a deciding factor when it comes to winning this job for 2026.

Why This Battle Matters

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dennis Gardeck played an important role for the Jaguars' defense a year ago; in base defense, he played the third linebacker role as the strongside linebacker, doing a little bit of everything in terms of coverage, setting the edge vs. the run, and blitzing. As the season went on, Gardeck grew into more of a third-down edge rusher role as well, giving the Jaguars a defender who could wear multiple hats and, perhaps most importantly, was always available.

There is a question of how the Jaguars' defense would ever have to adjust if Gardeck was unavailable, though. That is why Gardeck was an important player for general manager James Gladstone to extend this offseason, and it is also why it is important for a player to seperate himself when it comes to the battle for his backup.

Gardeck impacts how the Jaguars play in base and nickel packages, so the Jaguars would be in a much better spot if they had a backup for Gardeck who they trust to contribute on defense as well as on special teams. Gardeck didn't miss any time last year so there was no real room for a backup to make an impact to an already-niche role, but the Jaguars would be operating from an advantage if they had depth at the spot.