Examining Where Jaguars, Jets Stand at QB Entering Week 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets both have quarterback situations worth examining entering Week 15.

For the Jets, injuries to multiple passers could mean undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook makes his first career start. As for the Jaguars , they had starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence land on this week's injury report with an ankle injury.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the questions both teams are now facing at the quarterback position entering Week 15.

Watch today's episode below

The Jets saw Cook step into the lineup last week after an injury to starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor and Week 1 starter Justin Fields each missed practice on Wednesday due to injuries, creating quite the question mark for the Jets -- and for the Jaguars team that is preparing for their offense.

“Yeah, there are definitely things you take a look at from the past, and with all three of those quarterbacks that you have to be kind of prepared for," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday. "So, all three of them are a little bit different in their own way, but also from what they're trying to do offensively, coming from Detroit, they want to be able to run the football, be physical. So, I think that that's where it really starts for those guys and whoever's playing quarterback, we’ve just got to make sure that we're prepared for.”

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) looks to pass the ball during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Lawrence, the Jaguars' surging passer was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury that was not previously present. He did speak at his weekly press conference following practice and did not seem to have any noticeable support on the ankle, and it does not appear there is a worry of him missing Sunday's start.

But anytime the starting quarterback is on the injury report, it is a big deal. Lawrence dealt with injuries throughout his 2023 and 2024 seasons. Lawrence's injury does not appear to be a big concern, but it will be tracked moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think where we're at in our season, every week is really critical. You just look at our division, our division's a tight race," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "

It's not we’ve got this huge lead and can afford to mess around and lose any game. So, I think we are taking it one week at a time and that's our mindset as a team and it really is because we have to, and every game is really critical. So, we're taking it one game at a time and nothing's bigger than this game against New York Sunday.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.