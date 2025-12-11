Why Trevor Lawrence Must Have Quality Performance vs. Jets

For much of the regular season, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had been the definition of inconsistency. He would have moments of brilliance, only to turn around and make one of the weirdest decisions with a football you will see on any given Sunday. In a lot of ways, he was playing like a robot, stuck within a system that was supposed to allow him to take off as a player.

However, after conversations with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after the bye week, Lawrence has started to narrow down on finding more consistency and trusting himself as a quarterback. The last eight quarters have shown the most steady play from the fifth-year passer since 2022 and 2023. It must be sustainable on the road against the New York Jets.

Lawrence must be consistent against the Jets

Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts was Lawrence's best game I've seen in some time. He was making big-time throws downfield, trusting his pass-catchers, and not worrying about making mistakes in the process. He looked like the quarterback that many have been waiting to see for almost six years, and for some quarterbacks, that is how long it may take for them to figure things out.

He has certainly been the case for signal-callers such as Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield and Seattle's Sam Darnold--even Daniel Jones seemed to have found his pathway with Indianapolis before injuries sidelined him for good this season. Lawrence showed flashes against the Tennessee Titans and Colts that it is possible to become a great quarterback much later in their expected timeline, as long as it works out in the end.

Despite his four turnovers against the Arizona Cardinals three weeks ago, confidence never seemed to waver for Lawrence. This was one of his games where he wasn't afraid to make those mistakes, even if it did frustrate him. On Wednesday, Lawrence told the media that his confidence has helped him and the rest of the team around him.

"I think it reflects the way we've played, the way I've played, especially the last few weeks as an offense," Lawrence said. "We've played a lot better. And I think that's showing just everybody getting more comfortable, more confident."

A new challenge rises this week with the Jaguars facing the No. 8 pass defense in yards allowed. The Jets' defense, despite no longer having two of its cornerstones on the roster, continues to play competitively against opposing quarterbacks. This means Lawrence must stand out at MetLife Stadium this weekend with another consistent performance.

"The way [the Jets] fly around and they do some really good things on defense and they create some issues and you watch the tape and they've had a lot of close ones," Lawrence said on the Jets secondary. "Obviously, they haven't been interceptions, but they've had a lot that have been really close and they're around the ball a lot."

Should Lawrence sustain a similar game to what he did against the Titans two weeks ago or last week in treacherous conditions, there is nothing the Jaguars offense and the team itself can't do. Lawrence's quality play opens up more opportunities for success for the Jaguars, and if they can do that in New York, it could make their road trip to Denver in two weeks that much more exciting and opportunistic.

