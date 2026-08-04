How Zay Flowers' Deal Could Impact Parker Washington and Jaguars' Negotiations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been able to easily extend each of their top internal free agents ever since Liam Coen and James Gladstone were hired to lead the team. Now, though, they have an interesting hurdle when it comes to their next extension candidate.

The Jaguars and star wide receiver Parker Washington have yet to ink a new deal a week into training camp, and it sure feels like a potential wrench got thrown into things on Tuesday thanks to Zay Flowers.

Just in: Baltimore’s two-time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers reached agreement today with the Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed, per his agency @WinSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/EUvJ21k2AE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

So, how could Flowers' new deal ultimately impact the Jaguars and Washington when it comes to negotiations? We break it down below.

Flowers' Impact on Washington's Deal

Simply put, this timing could not have been worse for the Jaguars. Washington is looking better every day nearly in training camp, and all signs in camp thus far suggest that he could be the Jaguars' most important and valuable pass-catcher on a weekly basis. Washington does not need to suit up for four months and produce again in 2026 to prove his worth to the Jaguars, because it is already being proven each day.

"The guy knows himself really well, I think. Like he knows his strengths and weaknesses and is really intentional about trying to work on those things. The guy spends a lot of time on his body. I mean, he really puts a lot of time into it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week after the start of training camp.

"I think he's ready to take another step in his progression of his career. He's a guy that I know, Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence], obviously, they have a rapport of working together for a number of years. If you look at him as a wideout on our team, I mean, Trevor's probably thrown to him in Strange [TE Brenton Strange] the most, of guys that are on our roster currently. Really confident in him and really excited to see what he can do for us."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs through a blast machine during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flowers, of course, is a former first-round pick who has already produced a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. Those two factors alone meant that he was always likely going to get a bigger deal than Washington, a former sixth-round pick who has had to fight and scrap his way to a full-time role on the Jaguars' offense. But now that Washington has elevated himself to that role, the Jaguars could end up regretting not getting a deal done sooner.

No matter what Flowers' career numbers look like compared to Washington's, context is king. He has been a full-time player since he was drafted and has played 1,200 more offensive snaps than Washington since each was drafted, but would the Jaguars themselves make a straight-up Washington for Flowers trade? The answer is almost certainly no, especially after what Washington showed last year.

Washington likely could not push for Flowers money at this point, but it is hard to imagine a world where he would take a deal under $20 million a year at this point. Which would then beg the question of whether the Jaguars would want to bite the bullet now, or wait on Washington to prove himself once again during the season. Then again, that comes with the risk of Washington raising his price tag even more.

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participate in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, it would not be a surprise to see this add a layer to the Washington contract talks. The Jaguars are usually mum when it comes to updating where negotioations stand for each player, but it is hard to see a scenario where Washington and his deal have not been impacted by the kind of money Flowers just got.

The Jaguars have done a great job of extending their cornerstones and getting ahead of the market. But when it comes to Washington, this feels like a scenario where they may be losing some of their built-in leverage the longer they wait ... which could always lead to an even longer wait.