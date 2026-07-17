Jaguars Mailbag: Projecting When Parker Washington's Deal Will Get Done

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With training camp just around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars do not have much more housekeeping to do outside of extending wide receiver Parker Washington.

But when does it make the most sense for that deal to happen? We give our best guess and more in this week's mailbag.

With the NFL position groups Top 10 being a topic of discussion lately, do you think the Jaguars not having any representation is more a testament to the coaching staff? Would have to think if they did a top 10 AFC and NFC for coaches they would have some names — offszn mode @|\|+ (@flowkokurama) July 16, 2026

A: I think it is a mix of that and the fact that, even when the Jaguars are good, they normally do not get a ton of love on these kinds of lists and with league accolades. It took Tony Boselli so many years to make the Hall of Fame and Fred Taylor was only named to one Pro Bowl in his entire career, which means this is not exactly a new trend.

With that said, I would agree with you that the fact the Jaguars do not have many true "blue-chip" players by most rankings' standards certainly suggests the Jaguars were well-coached last year. Several players had the best years of their careers for a reason, and I think this would carry over to the 2026 season as well.

When do you think Parker Washington’s contract extension takes place and what do you think that ends up looking like? — Steven Padillas (@Falcons_Pad) July 16, 2026

A: I think Parker Washington is going to end up getting his contract extension ahead of Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. That, of course, is just me making a projection and is not something that is the set expectation or anything like that. But I ultimately believe that the Jaguars and Washington each know they would benefit from getting a deal done before the season begins.

As for what the deal might look like, it wouldn't make much sense for Washington to take anything less than receivers like Jayden Reed ($16.75M AAV). Washington has been arguably more consistent than, say, Christian Watson, but the Jaguars are already paying one wide receiver $20 million a year in Jakobi Meyers.

Do you think stopping the Texans' defense features heavily into how the FO is approaching offensive team-building and philosophy this year? Because we don't get anywhere if we can't beat THEM. — Gary 🇺🇸 (@Gary2244611177) July 16, 2026

A: I think it is certainly a factor. The best way to slow down the best players on Houston's elite defense, such as Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and Derek Stingley, is to run the ball at a more efficient rate and keep the pass defense from teeing off. The Jaguars' offensive line was overmatched at times against the Texans' pass-rush last year, so improving in the trenches and in the ground game has to be a focus.

With that said, the same argument can be made for beating most defenses. The Jaguars are building a team that can, at its best, compete with any kind of team no matter its talent-level or how the roster was constructed. But they have to win the AFC South to make any noise in January and beyond, so building for the Texans has to be a factor.

Which, if any players, might you focus more on during training camp? And why those players? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) July 16, 2026

A: Good question! I will go with the five names I am the most interested in, for varying reasons ...

Brian Thomas Jr.: I thought he was the clear MVP of the offseason program, a stark contrast from past streaks of practice performances he has had before. He is the most talented receiver on the roster from a pure traits perspective and could hold the key to the vertical passing game.

Caleb Ransaw: This one seems like an obvious pick, but for good reason. The Jaguars loved Caleb Ransaw when they picked him in last year's draft and all signs are that he attacked his year off with injury. He has some natural coverage ability and versatility that should serve the defense well.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) smiles with safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen McLeod: A sometimes forgotten member of last year's draft class since he missed his rookie year with injuries, Jalen McLeod has legit pass-rush traits. He is a sleeper for the pass-rush rotation.

Wyatt Milum: Another member of the 2025 draft class who is on the list, Wyatt Milum is healthier than he has been at any other point in his Jaguars career. He could seriously push Patrick Mekari for a spot at right guard if he plays up to his talent level.

Nate Boerkircher: I think Nate Boerkircher was the most important offseason move the Jaguars made, even with all of the angst his selection has brought national take artists. He didn't do much this offseason, but his game is expected to flash more when the pads come on.

How do you think the edge room shapes up behind JHA and Travon? Heard that they like versatility hence the Williams pick and the Striggow hype, but what do you think our edge rotation looks like if you had to guess at the moment? — Ben Orland (@BenOrland24) July 16, 2026

A: I think Danny Striggow and B.J. Green finish third and fourth in the edge snaps overall, though I do think you will eventually see Wesley Williams on the field as a part of an early-down rotation as well. Ultimately, I think Dennis Gardeck will also play a lot of edge snaps on third-down as well. Striggow and Green, to me, will be this year's Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Any rumors on a contract for Parker? — Eldor (@EldorFlame) July 17, 2026

A: Nothing to report on my end, but the Jaguars typically have not let a lot out under this regime. The Travis Hunter trade was done for quite awhile before anyone started to catch win of it.

How likely will the Jags add a veteran edge rusher or 3 tech sometime after camp starts? — Conor Chemidlin (@Conor_Chemidlin) July 17, 2026

A: I think it is possible because it is hard to say anything is impossible when it comes to the Jaguars under general manager James Gladstone and his front office. With that said, I also believe the Jaguars feel good about their defensive line right now. They clearly like Striggow and Green, and they took Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee in April for a reason.

As for defensive tackle, I think the Jaguars are ready to let Ruke Orhorhoro get the platform he needs to potentially break out. They seem to genuinely like what he brings to the table, and it would be odd to see the Jaguars make it harder for him to see the field.

Great read John. I understand you can't answer every question. For a future article, it could be interesting :



-How far is Pregnon from starting?

-Can Lawrence play a full season elite?

-Can Regis pass rush like Kobie Turner?

-How will the ball be distributed WR-TE-RB too many🎯 — Julien Lauriault (@Julienlauriault) July 15, 2026

A: A four-parter! Okay, here we go ...

1) That is tough to say right now since we have not seen him practice in pads with the team yet, but it is pretty clear that Ezra Cleveland is the starting left guard entering training camp. If Emmanuel Pregnon starts games this season, I think it will be because of injuries at other spots.

2) That is certainly the biggest question facing Trevor Lawrence entering 2026. I think he is capable of doing so and now has the set-up around him to play to that level, but he has to actually show it for a full 17-fame schedule.

3) I don't think so, but I do think he will be a really good nose tackle. He is explosive and has range for a big man, but he does not really have the same pass-rush skill-set.

4) I think Parker Washington leads the team in receptions, and then you can mix in Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers/Brenton Strange after that.

From the DMs...

Q: "OverTheCap shows Jags in the hole $16 million for next year... who gets cut to make room for a Parker Washington extension?"

A: Releasing Patrick Mekari would take out $13 million of that equation, Outside of that, the Jaguars can be creative and create void years like they did with several other players this offseason. Other names to watch in terms of being released could be Foyesade Oluokun, Walker Little, Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Murray.