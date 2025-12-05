Jaguars Must Be Prepared for Colts' Versatile Offensive Weapon

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to play one of the most important regular-season home games that this franchise has seen in its young history. In Week 14, they host the Indianapolis Colts for a head-to-head matchup that could very well determine the AFC South division come season's end.

Whoever comes out on top in this one will take a significant one-game lead in the standings with just four left to play, while the other might have to turn their focus to retaining a Wild Card spot.



These teams are trending in opposite directions. The Jaguars rose to the top of the AFC South by winning three in a row, while the Colts dropped three of their last four. However, these are two evenly matched teams, at least according to the standings. Jacksonville has to be prepared to defend its home field. To do so, they'll need to slow down one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL this season.



Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Warren is a problem for the Jaguars



The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has mostly been excellent. They've had some poor showings and disturbing collapses, but they've been solid overall and heating up as of late. However, the Indianapolis Colts might present an especially difficult matchup for them.



The Jaguars have been superb at stopping the run, so they should be able to keep Jonathan Taylor mostly in check. Daniel Jones has a fractured fibula, so Jacksonville won't have to worry about him making plays with his legs. The defense has to keep eyes on rookie Tyler Warren at all times, though. The Jaguars have struggled mightily against tight ends this year. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile outlined all the ways that Warren could be a pain for them on Sunday:



The Jaguars defense is giving up the 2nd most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season…



Perfect time for a Tyler Warren breakout. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gr8W4NKUxN — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 4, 2025

"Yeah, we seem to be getting a lot of these tight ends that are good players, but that's kind of the in-vogue thing in the league, and he's another one who's really super talented — can do a lot of things for them. They use him in a myriad of different ways. He's in the backfield, he's out there at receiver, he is in at the tight end hole, and he's really done a great job for them this year. I think he’s really got all the skills that you're looking for in a tight end, physical on the line of scrimmage, like I said, they'll move him around, isolation block with him, and they'll get him down the field as well. So, he's definitely a guy you’ve got to know where he is at.”

