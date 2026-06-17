Instant Grade on Ross Matiscik's Extension: Jaguars' Keep Elite Specialist Trio
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping the band together.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have officially agreed to terms with impending free agent long-snapper Ross Matiscik,
So, what do we make of the Jaguars making Matiscik the NFL's highest-paid long-snapper ahead of the 2026 season? We break it all down below with our instant grade on general manager James Gladstone's latest move.
Pros
Simply put, Matiscik has proven time and time again he is a genuine difference-maker at the long-snapper position. Very few players who play the position in any era of the sport have been able to make plays that can legit change the course of a game on any given week, but Matiscik -- who has earned three Pro Bowl and two first-team All-Pro nods -- has proven he is that type of player.
"We're really fortunate. Ross [Matiscik] is the best in the game. Obviously, he's gone to a few Pro Bowls to showcase that, but they're so talented and it's such a precise operation. Just the hundredth of a second makes a difference between a good kick and a blocked kick," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week after the Jaguars wrapped up their veteran minicamp.
Since entering the league in 2020, Matiscik's 22 special teams tackles are tied first among long snappers in the NFL A former long-snapper, Matiscik has the ability to force turnovers on coverage teams, as well as provide a tone-setting presence at the long-snapper position. Considering the Jaguars are able to keep him at what would be a backup tight end price otherwise, this was an easy move for the Jaguars to make.
There is also the fact that by extending Matiscik, the Jaguars are keeping the NFL's best special teams trio in space for at least another few years. By the time his deal his up, the Jaguars will be ready to pay Cam Little. With Little on a rookie deal, now is the perfect time for the Jaguars to pay Matiscik and punter Logan Cooke.
Cons
It is hard to think of any real negative to making this deal if you are the Jaguars. This is a cheap deal that won't impact the Jaguars' cap space situation either in 2026 or in 2027; the Jaguars should already get considerable cap relief next season anyways due to them getting some dead money off of the books, which gives them a chance to make deals like this one and potentially a few others down the road such as Parker Washington and Brenton Strange.
If Matiscik was not one of the top players in the entire NFL at his position, then perhaps there would be something to nitpick when it came to this contract. But the Jaguars are keeping a player who can make plays at a position where very few other players are doing so, giving the Jaguars the type of edge on special teams that not many -- if any -- other teams have.
Final Grade
My biggest question regarding this contract is simply ... who is next? Matiscik has earned his deal and then some over the years, and again this is not a deal that will impact the Jaguars in any negative capacity over the next few years. These are the kind of the deals that are worth making for Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley