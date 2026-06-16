The Good and Not So Good From the Jaguars Offseason Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is in the rearview mirrow, and it is time to start taking a look at what it all means.

The Jaguars have worked hard at the Miller Electric Center for the last month-plus, putting in practice time during weeks of OTAs and then last week's mandatory minicamp. The Jaguars began to ramp down this week with their final week of offseason practices, and the next thing up on the docket is training camp.

So, what were the highs and the lows of an exciting offseason i n Duval? We break it all down below

The Good

The Passing Game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' starting offense was on fire in terms of their ability to spread the ball around the field in the passing game, which is really the only part of the offense that you can evaluate this time of the year. We have talked multiple times about how precise and automatic Trevor Lawrence looked over the course of what was his best offseason program as a pro, but he wasn't alone. Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington were two of the top players on the field this offseason, while Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange made their fair share of plays well.

Lawrence was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks over the final two months of the 2025 season, and all indications are that the Jaguars passing game could be -- and even perhaps should be -- a level or two above what it was last season. The strides Lawrence was expected to take in terms of his command of the offense are clear, and his top pass-catchers have elevated their games right along with him.

The New Coaching Additions

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars made two new additions to their coaching staff this offseason that were always going to make a big impact: offensive run game coordinator Brian Picucci and defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, who have each clearly already taken a large role on Coen's coaching staff in terms of on-field development. The Jaguars needed to make strides on the offensive line and in the secondary this year, and these are the two coaches who can help them get there.

Picucci has as long a relationship with Coen as any coach on the staff, and he will be able to serve as a top voice for Coen's running scheme. The attention to detail he coaches with has already been evident, and a few Jaguars linemen could take a leap. As for Araujo, he looks like a potential replacement for Anthony Campanile and he looks to be cut from the same exact cloth of him as a coach.

The Development of Sleepers

Linebackers coach Tim Lukabu, right, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several sleepers on the Jaguars' roster have clearly taken leaps this year to give themselves a real chance to make the 53-man roster . This is both a sign of good scouting and good development from the coaching staff, which are the traits that you want to see as the roster grows and matures going into the second year of a new regime. A number of undrafted players, either from last year's class or this year's, have stood out and have earned some legit roster consideration moving forward.

The two biggest names are linebacker Branson Combs and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. Two undrafted free agents from a year ago, each spent most of their rookie seasons on the practice squad and entered this offseason not on many people's radars. They have been two of the most impressive young players on the entire roster this offseason and, to me, have earned spots on an early 53-man roster.

The Not So Good

The Paasing Game Without Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) prepares to run a drill during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As good as Trevor Lawrence looked, the Jaguars should feel a bit uneasy about their backup quarterback situation based off this offseason. Most teams likely do not feel great about their backup quarterback depth since there are not 32 starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL to begin with, but it was as rough of an offseason for Nick Mullens, Carter Bradley, and Joey Aguilar as one could have worried about.

That is not to say the trio didn't flash, with Aguilar showing off some serious arm strength at times. But if the Jaguars lose Lawrence at any point due to injuries, then they are likely at a point now where they need to start looking at some outside options. Will Levis perhaps?

Big Names Missing

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) stretches during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there may be some handwringing from national pundits about Travis Hunter not taking a full participation role in the Jaguars' offseason program, it is clear that his return is on the horizon . With that said, it was hard not to notice the fact the Jaguars were missing several key players over the course of the last few weeks.

Left tackle Cole Van Lanen worked to the side during Monday's practice but was more or less not seen on the field throughout the duration of the offseason program, and his return date still seems to be determined. Add in Jourdan Lewis and Chris Rodriguez not practicing due to injuries, and those are four of the Jaguars' more important starters who have still not practiced this season.

TE Room Depth

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) drills during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars invested quite a bit into their tight end room this offseason with the selections of rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol and the re-signing of Quintin Morris in March. Koziol had a fantastic offseason and Brenton Strange once again looked like, well, Brenton Strange. Outside of those two, though, it was a quiet offseason program for the tight end room.

Morris struggled as a pass-catcher throughout the offseason program, in part due to issues with the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks but also in part due to his own drops. He is a physical player whose skill-set will truly shine once pads come on, but it felt like a disappointing last few weeks for the veteran. Boerkircher seems like he will start training camp a bit behind schedule in terms of the rookies as well after he sat out multiple practices and never really got going during the offseason.