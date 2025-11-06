Jakobi Meyers Gets Blunt Breakdown From New Jaguars Teammate
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is running out of time in a season critical to his progression as a quarterback. For some signal-callers, it takes years to finally figure it out, like other top passers in the NFL currently, such as Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. The Jaguars are hoping he can do it this season, especially with a new pass-catcher on board.
With recent injuries and struggles at wide receiver, the Jaguars traded for Las Vegas Raider Jakobi Meyers in exchange for two 2026 Day 3 draft choices. General manager James Gladstone gave a blunt point about Meyers' ability to catch the be with reliability, and Lawrence is hoping his new teammate can continue that trend in Jacksonville.
Lawrence's assesment of Meyers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones texted Lawrence on Tuesday: "You’re going to love him. One of my favorite guys I’ve played with." Lawrence just met Meyers on Wednesday, and while he doesn't know him well enough yet, he was able to get a lot of inside information from Jones when he and Meyers played together in New England from 2021-2022.
"I’ve watched him play a good bit, and I’ve always really liked his game and the way he plays, and he’s a great player," Lawrence said. "So, I’m excited to add him and get him involved and get him up to speed as soon as possible and he seems really smart. It's like he's picking it up pretty quick already. Obviously, going to help him as much as I can and get him going, but yeah, glad we have him."
Lawrence and Meyers spent extra time after practice fine-tuning the connection between them. The latter has been productive this season with 33 catches for 352 yards, making it important that, according to Lawrence, his new pass-catcher is not overloaded with information from head coach Liam Coen's complex system.
"As far as talking through stuff, the conversation's been pretty consistent throughout the day," Lawrence said. "And then today we're going to spend some time together too, going through some things and just getting on the same page. So that's important and then getting as many extra reps as possible."
Lawrence made it clear that it is important to keep guys like Meyers fresh for the game on Sunday, though he does not see it as a major concern for the former Raider.
"You also want to keep guys fresh for game day and you could run it a million times during the week,
but you want him to feel good on Sunday, go out there and fly around, which I don't think he'll have any problem with," Lawrence said. "He looked great today and practiced hard and it was good to see."
Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis on the Jaguars new wide receiver when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Make sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.