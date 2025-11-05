Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Is a Fan of the Jakobi Meyers Trade
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the local media on Wednesday about the trade for Jakobi Meyers, and we were there for it all.
Q: On WR Jakobi Meyers?
Lawrence: “He’s been great so far. Like you said, just met him, so obviously I don’t know him super well, but [49ers QB] Mac Jones actually texted me when we got him, I guess it was yesterday. He texted me and said, ‘You’re going to love him. One of my favorite guys I’ve played with.’ So, he said great things about him, and I talked to Jakobi about that today; they played together for I think three years in New England.
So just hearing Mac say that, and I’ve heard a lot of really positive things about him as a person, and I’ve watched him play a good bit, and I’ve always really liked his game and the way he plays, and he’s a great player. So, obviously, I’m excited to add him and get him involved and get him up to speed as soon as possible and he seems really smart. It's like he's picking it up pretty quick already. Obviously going to help him as much as I can and get him going, but yeah, glad we have him.”
Q: On if he did work with Meyers after practice to bring him up to speed?
Lawrence: “Yeah, we'll spend some time. We spent a little time today after practice. It's a balance because you don't want to—he's been playing in Vegas all year too, so it's not like he's been chilling. He’s been playing and so he's got some miles on him from the season. So, you don't want to overload a guy too much. You want to feel fresh going into Sunday. But as far as talking through stuff, the conversation's been pretty consistent throughout the day.
And then today we're going to spend some time together too, going through some things and just getting on the same page. So that's important and then getting as many extra reps as possible. But you also want to keep guys fresh for game day and you could run it a million times during the week, but you want him to feel good on Sunday, go out there and fly around, which I don't think he'll have any problem with. He looked great today and practiced hard and it was good to see.”
