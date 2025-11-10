Jakobi Meyers' Debut Spoiled by Jaguars' Collapse vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans were feeling really good. They had bounced back after their Week 8 bye with a shaky, albeit clutch and inspirational win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They had addressed one of their biggest needs by trading for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, giving their pass-catching corps some much-needed depth, immediate relief, and sure hands.
Meyers' tenure with Jacksonville nearly started off with a bang. His first catch for the team was on a brilliantly designed quick slant, rub screen drawn up by Head Coach Liam Coen for a touchdown. He reeled it in with ease, and the Duval faithful were ready to anoint him the next member of the Pride of the Jaguars.
Instead, it was called back due to a false start from Chuma Edoga. That play perfectly encapsulated the entire game, with the Jaguars building a momentous 29-10 lead over the Houston Texans, only to fall victim to a fourth-quarter comeback led by backup quarterback Davis Mills to lose, 36-29.
Welcome to Duval, Jagobi Meyers
Rather than begin his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a touchdown, Jakobi Meyers finished his first game with just three catches for 41 yards. Head Coach Liam Coen had said earlier that he estimates that his newest wide receiver knows about 75 percent of what he needs to learn with this offense.
Meyers can expect to be moved around a lot with the Jaguars once Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. are back. Coen will surely want to capitalize on his sure hands and ability to create after the catch by utilizing him in the slot, on screens, and with pre-snap motion. Despite the limited production, Meyers flashed plenty of the talent that convinced General Manager James Gladstone and the Jaguars to trade a fourth- and sixth-round pick for him before the deadline.
Coen spoke on his debut after the game, "Great. Awesome. He's going to keep helping us win, helping us compete to win, and was proud of the way he prepared this week." Quarterback Trevor Lawrence echoed the same sentiment, although he was a bit more chatty after the loss:
"He did a good job this week preparing himself to learn the system and game plan as quick as he could to go and make plays for us. He made a couple of big ones today, and one early was taken off due to a penalty. He did a great job of being ready. He’s a super hard worke,r and he was impressive during the week. I thought he did a nice job."
