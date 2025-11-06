Jakobi Meyers Details Early Days as a Jaguar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have long been fans of Jakobi Meyers. Now, they will see just how impactful he can be.
Meyers got on a flight Tuesday for Duval, the same day the Jaguars traded a 2026 fourth- and sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to land the veteran receiver. A day later, he was reunited with former wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the practice fields at the Miller Electric Center.
Meyers on Jaguars
"Honestly, I haven't even had a chance to take it all in yet. I got the call, flight two hours later, and was at practice just now, so it's been moving quick, but I'm honestly happy, and I'm happy to be here and help the guys out, do whatever I can to help make the team better. Just try to go win some games," Meyers said on Wednesday.
Meyers is set to play a key role for the Jaguars on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, with the Jaguars facing several injury issues at wide receiver in recent weeks. Tim Patrick missed Week 9, Travis Hunter is on injured reserve, Dyami Brown left Week 9 with a concussion and is in concussion protocol, and Brian Thomas Jr. sustained an ankle injury in Week 9.
Meyers will now be back with Bennett, who prepared him in his early days with the Raiders and will now be tasked with preparing him to play vs. the Texans on a short week.
"I mean, he is one of my favorite people in life for real. So I'm just happy to be here with him, and just, that's it. Just happy to be here with him and just talk to him, be around him. So that's real," Meyers said.
Aside from Bennett's tutelage, Meyers is said to lean on the specific way he learns and digests new information to prepare himself for his Jaguars debut.
"Just sit back and watch first, you know, I mean, the guys have been here and have Been here for a reason. They know what they doing. A lot of good players already here. So just watch them and soak in all the information. Ask questions. I think that's a big part, too. I got to ask questions when I don't know. They've been patient, like they sit there in my ear. They tell me, I mean, it's only one day, but they've been talking to me on every rep, making sure I know what I'm doing. So it's been a team effort.
