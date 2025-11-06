Inside Jakobi Meyers' New Role With Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move to improve their wide receiver room this week, trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss Meyers' role and his first day with the Jaguars since the trade.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a partial transcript of Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's comments on Meyers, read below.
Q: On how WR Jakobi Meyers can help the offense?
Coen: “Yeah, I have followed his career closely, being in the northeast, myself. The Patriots, watching those guys over the years. And then obviously moving into a couple different roles. Former quarterback, always appreciate that really in any skill player. But the ability—tough, strong hands has been physical as a separator in iso situations. I've only heard great things about the pro, Edgar's [Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett] worked with him in the past as well. So, definitely excited to have him.”
Q: On the challenge of getting Meyers comfortable for Sunday?
Coen: “That's the exact challenge is the balance of how much he can handle, how quickly can he get some of the formations down, the timing obviously of practice and some of the—just throwing on air with Trev [QB Trevor Lawrence] and, getting some reps that way. But it'll really come down to just, alright, what are the things specific that we want to get him in the flow of the game.
You want to get him opportunities, but also just to go play as a Jaguar, not necessarily every time he's in it's something that he has to go and do. You just want to make sure there's a balance there. So that'll be a process throughout this week and through each part of the plan. Okay, normal D-and-D [down and distance], third downs, red zone, how much in those areas can you give him? And that's the balance for sure.”
Q: On if it is easier to learn plays when playing inside or outside as a receiver?
Coen: “It's really the Z and the X maybe have the easiest time. As the X typically goes away from the call Z goes to the call, it's the F in our offense that is the adjuster and he has to move a lot more than other guys. So you can kind of, if you're the Z and you go the call is right, you're going to go to the right. So, it does help a little bit if you're the X and the call is right, well, you're going away from the call, the F is the guy that needs to do more of the adjusting, and that's where Parker [WR Parker Washington] will be playing.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.