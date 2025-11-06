Jaguars New-Look Offense in for Stiff First Test Against Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars got themselves a new toy to play with. Going into the November 4 trade deadline, this team was clearly underwhelmed by its offensive performance in the 2025 NFL season. Considering they hired a guru on that side of the ball in Liam Coen to be their new head coach, the Jaguars have fallen well short of expectations on the attack.
Through eight games, they rank just 14th in yards per game with 338.9 and 21st in points at 22.0. They boosted those averages a bit after their Week 8 bye, putting up 30 points and 367 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, although they added seven points and 44 yards in overtime in the one-point win.
However, they came out of the gates slowly in Sin City, scoring just three points in the first half on an NFL-record 68-yard boot from Cam Little. To try to solve their offensive woes, the Jaguars and General Manager James Gladstone decided to trade for one of their most recent opponents, acquiring wide receiver Jakobi Meyers just hours before the 2025 trade deadline.
Can Jakobi Meyers help solve the Texans' defense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday, November 4, and their newest weapon touched down in Duval the following day. He'll have just a few days of practice to try to learn Head Coach Liam Coen's offense. He likely won't be shown the grace that Greg Newsome II received, either, as Jacksonville fielded him for just one snap in the game after acquiring him from the Cleveland Browns.
Meyers is set to play a role immediately in Week 10's divisional clash with the Houston Texans. The Jaguars need him to suit up and be effective, considering their injuries and the struggles of Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown. Plus, they're taking on one of the top defenses in the entire league. Houston currently tops the NFL in both yards and points allowed per game. Coen recently spoke on the Texans' D and how they held his Jaguars to just 17 points in Week 3:
"They came out in the first game against us and played a defensive structure that they hadn't played in normal down-and-distance, really in like the previous two seasons. That was something that they had done situationally for sure, short yardage, four-minute, low red zone, but not as much in normal D-and-D. So that was something we weren't really expecting that kind of affected the run game, especially in the first half. We've got to — look alright, now they know that we know that they did that."
"But it worked for them, too. So that's the cat and mouse game that you're trying to look into. How have they maybe tweaked some things over the last few weeks, but the structures and the players, that's the most important thing I think about this defense, and us attacking is, guys, it's a damn good defense, and they don't stay blocked long. And for us to go and be successful, the plays are the plays and all that. We have got to go finish at the second level, stay attached to blocks, run through contact, block our asses off on the perimeter. That's how it's going to have to be, man."
