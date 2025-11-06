Jaguars New-Look Offense in for Stiff First Test Against Texans

DeMeco Ryans talked yesterday about the #Texans busts in communication on defense. CJGJ was part of one on Brian Thomas' big catch on Sunday



With Houston playing Cover 0 match, Kamari Lassiter expected CJGJ to go with Thomas as he breaks inside. He doesn't. Result is a big play. https://t.co/8CgECLNOFT pic.twitter.com/XlIry5jTo3