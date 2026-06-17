This Jakobi Meyers' Quote on Brian Thomas Jr. Sums Up Why He's Key For Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If you are looking for reasons to fade the Brian Thomas Jr. hype from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, don't ask Jakobi Meyers for his take.

Speaking from the Jaguars' offseason program this month, Meyers delivered potentially the best selling point yet for Thomas and why he is such a critical piece to everything the Jaguars do on offense, even despite the noise from his 2025 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a ball and runs upfield during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Man, we were talking about it yesterday. Whenever B.T. has a good day, the whole team has a good day. Like, the whole team," Meyers said.

"So, we all just want to keep putting that belief into him, so he knows how great we think he is. And if you’re just half of that, we'll be okay.”

Meyers Is All-In on BTJ

There is no need for interpration or reading between the lines on this one. Meyers, who is the clear leader and veteran voice of the entire receiver room, is clearly speaking for more than himself when he expresses the value Thomas brings to the offense. When he is truly on his game, the Jaguars might be just too talented for any defense to fend off, which is exactly why he is one of the team's most important pieces.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball during the first day of an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at EverBank Stadiumâ€™s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have been steady in their praise for Thomas all offseason, from Meyers to Trevor Lawrence to head coach Liam Coen. Coen himself has said that the way Thomas has dedicated himself to improving this offseason has been reflected into his play on the practice field, where Thomas was inarguably the MVP of the Jaguars' offseason program.

If Thomas had a season last year that was anything like his rookie year, nobody would blink at Meyers essentially saying he is the ceiling-definer of the passing game. But after a year in which all of Thomas' numbers went backward and trade talks around the league seemed to focus on him as a potential piece, it is critical that he has redefined himself this offseason and shown exactly what he can do in Coen's offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether Thomas will again reach the gaudy numbers he posted as a rookie is a question for a different day, though that seems unlikely due to the depth of pass-catchers the Jaguars have now that they didn't have during the 2024 season. But Thomas does not need to be a 1.5k-yard receiver and to catch 10 touchdowns to make an impact. He makes his impact by simply being who he is -- a dangerous receiver who can take the top off of any defense.

That is exactly what Thomas has shown the Jaguars this offseason, and that is exactly why Meyers sees him as the star that stirs the drink for the Jaguars' passing game.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's been locked in. He’s a smart dude. I don't think he gets enough credit for how smart he is, but he's a smart individual," Meyers said.

"I just think the longer he's around the game, the more he's in this offense, the older he gets as a man, he's going to continue to get better and better. I think when it really all the way clicks for him, I really don't see how you stop him, but good luck to whoever is trying.”