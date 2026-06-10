What Brian Thomas Jr.'s Minicamp Usage at Means for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After the first day of Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp on Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear just how real one major storyline is: Brian Thomas Jr.'s ascent.

Thomas has been one of the most impressive players for the Jaguars throughout their offseason program, dominating during the first two weeks of OTAs before carrying his strong performance to the start of minicamp.

For Coen, the results have already spoken for themselves, especially when it comes to downfield passing -- a role that Thomas has thrived in before, and that his usage now says he will thrive in again.

“It’s been a huge point emphasis. I would say we've probably hit more of those in these OTAs and minicamp than we did all last offseason combined," Coen saidafter Tuesday's minicamp practice.

"That's being the spring and training camp. I would say we've probably hit more of those than last year combined, which is a good thing."

What the Usage Means

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen and the Jaguars entered 2025 with hopes of putting the passing game on Thomas to lead, though injuries across the unit and other factors led to the trade for Jakobi Meyers and the eventual emergence of Parker Washington. As a result, Thomas' final numbers were not very close to the massive numbers he posted as a rookie.

As a rookie in 2024, Thomas Jr. ranked first among rookies and third overall in receiving yards; first among rookies and tied-sixth overall in receiving touchdowns; and first among rookies and second overall in yards per catch (14.7; min. 75 receptions). He also became the fourth rookie since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to register 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns (WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Randy Moss).

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While those numbers might not have carried over to last season, it is clear the Jaguars have come into the 2026 season with a different focus for Thomas. Instead of asking him to be a do-everything receiver in Coen's scheme, the Jaguars have placed a large emphasis on his downfield connection with Lawrence, and the results have shown up time and time again this offseason.

This, of course, was where Thomas shined as a rookie. In 2024, he caught 11 passes of 20+ air yards and recorded 465 yards and three touchdowns, tying himself for the third-most deep yards of any receiver and catching 40.7% of his deep targets. Last year, though, he caught just six such passes for 187 yards and no touchdowns, catching just 26.1% of his deep targets.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball during the first day of an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at EverBank Stadiumâ€™s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why Coen and the Jaguars have made Thomas' OTA and minicamp usage so specific and targeted toward his strengths. His superpower is as a downfield threat who can run by cornerbacks with ease and make the homerun plays that every team is looking for, and that is what the Jaguars and Coen are trying to lean into now.

"It's something that we wanted to emphasize. We started to emphasize it more after the bye in terms of trying to push the ball down the field more," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Thomas and Lawrence are able to get back on the same page when it comes to the deep ball, then it will help elevate a Jaguars' offense that finished the season as one of the best in the NFL. The passing game thrived over the second-half of the season even without Thomas and Lawrence at their very best, so naturally it could be, and should be, even better if the Jaguars' downfield passing game regains its 2024 form.

Not all of that pressure is on Thomas, of course. Lawrence has to do his part, and then Coen and the Jaguars' staff have to do theirs. But if everyone is able to pull their weight, Thomas could be the offense's X-Factor -- and we can say the signs revelaed themself in May and June.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) as they walk off the field with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12), right, after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That chemistry with those two is so important because if we can be explosive with those down the field routes, being able to push the ball down the field with those two specifically, well man, now it truly unlocks what everybody else can do," Coen said.

"Not only just what he and B.T. are able to do, it helps [TE] Brenton Strange, it helps Parker Washington, it helps [WR] Jakobi Meyers and it helps the run game. Because now it's like, okay, if we keep throwing over your head now, maybe you have to play more two-high safeties, be able to lean coverage and now we're able to run the football and it helps the underneath guys. So, it's crucial to our success.”