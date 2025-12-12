What Week 15 Really Means for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty at stake entering Week 15, regardless of the opponent.

For the Jaguars to hit the big goals that their 9-4 start has made possible, the Jaguars can't afford to let up against the New York Jets. In a tight AFC South race, it is clear what the Jaguars really have at stake in Week 15.

For the Jaguars, the name of the game is not letting the Jets find any hope. The Jaguars are one game ahead of the Houston Texans in the AFC South, and the Texans are facing one of the NFL's easest schedules over the final month of the season.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is keenly aware of this, especially after all three of the Jets' wins this season have come in the last six weeks. With the AFC South seemingly up for grabs for each week the rest of the season, the Jaguars can't let up now.

That is what makes the Jaguars' matchup with the Jets so interesting. Not that the Jets are a fascinating team with an abundance of talent, but because they are a team with nothing to lose facing a team like the Jaguars that has plenty on the line.

“Yeah, first of all, the special teams unit can score in both the return games, in punt and kickoff return, at any time. Has definitely provided a spark, one of the best special teams units in the National Football League right now.," Coen said this week.

"And they can score from anywhere with those backs and with some of the skill players they've had. So, you can just see that they've definitely taken steps in terms of improving as a team. And it's a process, and usually if you’ve got good leadership and discipline within your organization and your team, you're going to see some sort of improvements, which they have, and they're playing fast in all three phases.”

Coen and the Jaguars know they can't afford to let their foot off the gas pedal once the rest of the season, which has created the high stakes for Week 15. The Jets are going to throw everything they have at the Jaguars, and Coen and his team will need to be ready for it.

