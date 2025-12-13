Like It or Not, Jaguars are Getting Some Respect Now

The perception of the Jacksonville Jaguars has repeatedly shifted as the team progressed through the 2025 NFL season. Before the campaign began, they were expected to be a spunky young squad, led by an upstart first-time head coach, that could maybe look like a dark-horse playoff contender.



Then, the Jags jumped out to a 4-1 record, and everyone was ready to pump the brakes, citing Jacksonville's unsustainable turnover margin and some luck in one-score games as reasons to doubt this team. Those detractors were vindicated when the Jaguars dropped their next two against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams — two real contenders. Jacksonville has only lost one more game since then, climbed to the top of the AFC South, and blown away all expectations yet again.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) high-fives a fan before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars expected to keep cruising



The Jacksonville Jaguars have always had an underdog mentality. Head Coach Liam Coen has quickly grown wise to that, as he's now seen firsthand the lengths that outsiders and the national media will go to avoid giving this team its due credit. Coen doesn't mind it, though; he embraces the disrespect and wants his players to as well.



However, people are starting to buy in on the Jaguars, whether they like it or not. At least, they're expected to comfortably handle a favorable matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15. Jacksonville needs to win to maintain its grip on the AFC South division and continue its bid for the No. 2 seed in the conference.

NFL.com's panel of editors doesn't expect much resistance from the Jets, with all five members picking the Jaguars by an average margin of 14.2 points. Gennaro Filice predicted that Jacksonville will take it in a 30-13 blowout victory:



Jets HC Aaron Glenn announced that QB Brady Cook will start Sunday vs. the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/wpPIf2J9qN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2025

"Riding a four-game win streak to the top of the AFC South, Jacksonville appears to be rounding into form at just the right time under first-year head coach Liam Coen. But when it comes to assessing serious contenders, one thing's preventing me from throwing in my lot with these Jaguars. It's the question that has hovered over this franchise for the past couple years: Is Trevor Lawrence the guy to lead the Jags to the promised land?



"While the Jags might have a big-picture question at quarterback, the Jets are severely compromised at the position in the here and now. Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) both missed Wednesday's practice with injuries, leaving Brady Cook to take first-team reps.

The undrafted rookie made his NFL debut in extended relief of Taylor last Sunday, and it didn't go well: Cook completed less than 50 percent of his passes while throwing a pair of interceptions and taking six sacks in a 34-10 loss to Miami. Now the 24-year-old could be pressed into his first start against a Jaguars defense with the second-most takeaways in the league. Meanwhile, Lawrence gets to make his 76th start against a Jets defense that has yet to record a single interception this season. I still don't know about riding Trev and Co. in January, but they're an easy pick in Week 15."

To get all of the Jaguars' key picks ahead of each game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.