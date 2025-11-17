Josh Hines-Allen Has Special Message For Jaguars Fans After Sack Record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen break the franchise's all-time sack record during the 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the latest chapter in the career of one of the best Jaguars ever.
Hines-Allen, who broke the single-season sack record in 2023 with 17.5, celebrated with his teammates and the home EverBank Stadium crowd. And on Monday, Hines-Allen took to social media to honor the moment and the fans who have supported him throughout his seven-year career.
Hines-Allen's Message
"56 and counting 🙏🏾 man to break this record in front of Duval is special. I came here as a young guy with a dream, and Jacksonville gave me everything. A place to grow, a place to build my family, and a place to call home. This record belongs to this city just as much as it belongs to me," Hines-Allen said.
"This record is about my brothers on that field who showed up and showed out. Special teams made plays, offense was rolling, defense locked in when it mattered. That's the type of team football that gets it done. This season means something different to me and my family. Every snap is for a bigger purpose, for all the families out here fighting battles of their own. Grateful to be here, grateful for this moment. We just getting started. Let's keep stacking."
Hines-Allen has been amongst the NFL's best defenders this year in terms of generating pressure, which has been a consistent theme throughout his career. Hines-Allen is fourth in the NFL in pressures this year with 44. and his performance against the Chargers saw him break the record in a key moment as the Chargers were attempting to drive.
"I can't say enough good things about Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen]. We've been through a lot here together and just the way he works, the way he goes to work every day," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the game.
"The person he is, he deserves it, man. He's a great person, a great player, obviously that speaks for itself, but it's cool seeing the right people be able to do things like that. There's a lot more in front of him and for this team, a lot more for us to do. It's going to be a great year but definitely should give him his flowers because that's a big deal, franchise sack leader.”
