Josh Hines-Allen Makes Jaguars History vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has, once again, made history.
With 8:56 left in the second quarter, Hines-Allen sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to set the franchise all-time record in sacks with career sack No. 56. Hines-Allen passed Tony Brackens, who he tied two weeks ago.
Hines-Allen Sets Record
Hines-Allen is quickly on his way to establishing himself as the best defender in franchise history, and hitting this mark while just halfway through his seventh season. A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hines-Allen also holds the franchise's single-season sack record.
The sack, which marks the third sack of the season for Hines-Allen, also forced the Chargers from taking advantage of a Trevor Lawrence interception and made them settle for a field goal in a close game.
“Yeah, a really cool moment not just for Josh, but obviously all of us to be a part of it. The guys in that room that have also worked really hard to help Josh to have the success that he has had over the course of his career," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Hines-Allen tied the record vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
"He's playing his tail off and knows that this is a huge opportunity this week for us to really take the next step. And he's been taking things personally, but also, he is very, I think, appreciative of the moment of what he's been able to do here in a lot of ways. And I know that he's very focused on winning right now.”
“Yeah, I think a guy that knows success, personal success and professional success in different times in his life, what's important to him now. There's definitely the record and all that is obviously on the horizon, and we all want it for him and I know he wants it bad too. But he also at the forefront of his mind is continuing to take us to the next level as an organization, as a team, and winning being the number one goal.”
Hines-Allen, though, has always placed team success over his own. He will now look to help the Jaguars close out a second-half lead against the Chargers to hopefully improve to 6-4 on the season after just four wins a year ago.
