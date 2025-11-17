Why the Jaguars' Win Over the Chargers Was So Important
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got one of their biggest wins of the season in Week 11, taking down a contending Los Angeles Chargers team in a 35-7 domination that helped put the Jaguars' season back on track.
There is no understating the performance the Jaguars put forth. A week after the Jaguars suffered the worst blown lead in franchise history, the Jaguars took on a playoff contender and punched them in the mouth.
Importance of the Win
The quality of the Jaguars' win was amongst the highest of the Liam Coen era, especially because of what it means for the Jaguars' playoff push. At 6-4, the Jaguars still hold the No. 7 spot in the AFC, but they have two different tie-breakers in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are just one game behind the Jaguars in the standings, but it is really 1.5 games due to the Jaguars' tie breaker.
With the Chargers' bye coming this week, that means a Jaguars win over the Arizona Cardinals would move the Jaguars into the No. 6 seed and 0.5 games in front of the Chargers. The Chargers have tough games ahead with the Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles as well.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Jaguars have a 55% chance to make the playoffs after the big win over the Chargers. With a favorable schedule moving forward against the Cardinals, the New York Jets, and two games against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars did themselves a big favor.
“Yeah, I think ultimately, we now owe it to each other to play that way for the rest of the year as much as possible. And see what the result is. That's got to be our mindset as a team is like we owe it to each other now, to put that on tape as much as possible for the remainder of the season and let the results be what they may," Coen said on Monday.
"And if we can approach it that way and find the inner mindset every week that you have to get yourself in a position to go compete like that every week as a team, and each player has to get themselves there and it's our jobs to get the units there. So hopefully, we can understand that moving forward.”
The Jaguars can not live in the past and think about what the losses against the Cincinnati Bengals and Texans could have meant for their playoff chances. All they can do is move forward vs. the Cardinals and look to pick up a big win.
