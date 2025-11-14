The Justin Herbert Test: 3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few days away from a game that could change the trajectory of their season.
The Jaguars are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium in Week 11 and the game very well may hold the key to the Jaguars' hopeful playoff push. We break down our big predictions for Sunday below.
Justin Herbert has a big day
The Jaguars' defense is reeling over the last month, and there are two big reasons why. One, of course, is the Jaguars seeing the turnovers dry up. It was always expected to happen, but the bottom really fell out beneath the defense once it did. The bigger issue, though, is injuries. They are likely to be down their two best starting cornerbacks and their best safety on Sunday, which does not bode well for their odds against Justin Herbert.
Herbert has only thrown four touchdown passes in four games in his career, and only one of those games has happened since the 2021 season. I think he hits four touchdown passes this week, though, as a limited Jaguars secondary goes up against a red-hot quarterback and a legit pass-catching group.
Travis Etienne hits a big mark
While the Chargers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, that is largely due to what they have done as a pass defense. As a run defense, the Chargers are closer to middle of the road -- if not even beneath it to an extent. With a struggling passing game and a running game that has hummed at times, the Jaguars should clearly lean on Travis Etienne this Sunday.
There is no reason Etienne should not get 20 carries on Sunday, and I have him hittingg 125 rushing yards against the Chargers. He has been the Jaguars' top player on offense this season, and this matchup is a clear week in which the Jaguars should put the ball in his hands.
Jakobi Meyers finds the end-zone
It remains to be seen which pass-catchers the Jaguars will actually have against the Chargers. None of Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., or Brenton Strange has had a full day of practice all week, and other receivers Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick combined for just one target last week against the Houston Texans.
Add all of this up, and it sure feels like there is a real chance the Jaguars' top passing option on Sunday is new wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He has only been in Jacksonville for a little over a week, but the locker room and coaching staff were both very impressed with his debut vs. the Texans and his ability to retain the offense and play just days after being traded. I think he scores his first touchdown with the Jaguars this Sunday.
