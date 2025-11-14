The Key Matchup Jaguars' Must Win vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their backs against the wall in Week 11.
The Jaguars have lost three of their last four games and are sitting at 5-4 after their stellar 4-1 start to the season. And on Sunday, the Jaguars and a struggling Trevor Lawrence will have to find a way to turn things around against a Los Angeles Chargers team that is rolling.
Lawrence's Matchup
Lawrence has been amongst the lowest-ranked quarterbacks in most metrics this season as he has failed to truly take off in his first season under head coach Liam Coen. Now, the Jaguars will need to hope his turnaround can start in a week in which they play one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The Chargers have a future head coach at defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter, and their numbers to this point are spectacular. They are No. 6 in EPA/Play and No. 4 in success rate, but where they truly thrive is as a pass defense. Amongst all pass defenses, they are ranked No. 4 and No. 3 in EPA/Play and success rate respectively.
"If there’s a determining factor for these two on Sunday, it’ll be how Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence does against Los Angeles defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The Chargers have been hesitant to blitz, ranking 28th in blitz rate at 19.9%, but also check in seventh in sack percentage at 8.1%. L.A.’s pass rush could be a massive problem for Lawrence, who has struggled this season," Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame said.
"The former Clemson star has thrown just 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 59.5% of his attempts. Against the blitz, he has a +4.1 EPA this season. Against three- and four-man rushes, that number plummets to -43.3. If the Chargers can get to Lawrence without blitzing, the Jaguars will need to force turnovers and curtail their own. In its five wins this season, Jacksonville has a turnover differential of plus-12.
"I think they're extremely sticks aware from their second to third level of their defense," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"The rush has obviously done a nice job getting some pressure and being able to affect the quarterback, but I think [Chargers DC] Jesse Minter does a great job. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. The zone coverages, they're very aware and they do a nice job of pattern matching.”
