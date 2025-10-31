NFL Draft Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch for CFB Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in preparation for their return to action this week as they travel to Nevada to face the Las Vegas Raiders. While the roster is practicing for Sunday, the front office is looking to add younger talent for future Sundays in 2026 and beyond.
General manager James Gladstone will have a task at hand to find quality talent without a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Any potential high-end talent the Jaguars could've selected in the middle of the first round next year are out of reach, meaning Day 2 will be when their selection process begins. With that in mind, let's look at prospects to watch for Week 10 of the college football season.
Kamari Ramsey, safety, USC Trojans
The Jaguars are likely to be searching for more safety depth this offseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it all came from the draft process in what is a great group of back-end defenders.
One player that could be a legitimate target is USC's Kamari Ramsey, a player with a similar skill set to Caleb Ransaw, but one that Jacksonville could be intrigued by with his versatility, physicality, and dynamic skill set in coverage. Ramsey would be a quality target in the middle of the second or third round for Jacksonville.
R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma Sooners
No fault should come toward Gladstone if he chooses to select a pass rusher early in the draft. Much of their depth at the position is on one-year deals, and replacing depth is not easy. I've always maintained that the Jaguars could use a true pass rush specialist behind Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, and a perfect player for that could be Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, a high-effort, relentless, and hard-to-tame rusher with great explosiveness and speed off the edge.
Chris Brazzell II, wide receiver, Tennessee Volunteers
There is no guarantee that the Jaguars will keep Dyami Brown past 2025 with his inconsistencies as a pass catcher, and he hasn't exactly been the player they expected from the 2024 postseason. With that said, there will be plenty of vertical field stretchers in this year's draft, and one of the best in college football has been Chris Brazzell II, a standout player for the Volunteers who is a key piece to their puzzle of success in 2025. This would be a great selection and target for Jacksonville to replace Brown.
Brendan Sorsby, quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats
It became clear during the preseason that the Jaguars do not possess a reliable and quality backup signal-caller behind Trevor Lawrence. That could change in the 2026 draft if they choose to take a quarterback in the middle rounds of the process. Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby has a monster arm with legitimate RPMs, the ability to make throws to all levels of the field, and can zip passes into tight windows.
Sorsby may get drafted elsewhere by a team that believes in his ceiling as a potential starter, but Jacksonville could use a developmental yet young backup passer to compete for the QB2 spot with Seth Henigan in 2026.
