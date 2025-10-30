What Part of the Jaguars' Passing Game Must Come Alive vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need their passing game to improve, starting with their Week 9 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders.
But for the Jaguars' passing game to truly become elevated, they will need a small but important piece of their scheme to come alive vs. the Raiders. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a transcript of Trevor Lawrence's and Liam Coen's take on the screen game, read below.
“I think it's been different things at different times. A couple of times, defenses, they sniff out some screens. That's happened just a few times to us. And so, it's either a throwaway or tackled at the line scrimmage. That just happens when you run screens occasionally. And then some other ones, execution things," Lawrence said. "Maybe it's not the right landmark by whoever's catching it. Maybe it's the throw is a little bit on the wrong shoulder, so we don't hit it, crease it right on time to set up the blocks, maybe an offensive lineman got hung up inside.
"There are so many different things that can happen. But saying all that is, it's just on us to execute cleaner all the time on those screens because there are some big opportunities for us, and it's something that we’ve got to be better at. And I think we know how we need to improve and the different factors that have kind of come up in the past few weeks when we have maybe had some plays left out there.”
"We just got done talking screens today. I think it's a combination of A) when they're being called and the timing of them, every screen has a little bit of a different count to it. Is it a one count, two count, three count screen? You look at screens around the league in terms of when they're being called, there's a trend there," Coen said.
"And so, I think it's a combination. We have athletic offensive linemen and skill players that can do some things in space. We have got to improve there, but it's just like anything you're trying to improve but not go reinvent the wheel with them. I think there's some fundamentals and techniques we can improve.”
