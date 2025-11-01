Post-Hunter Offense: 3 Things to Watch for Jaguars vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars attacked the bye week with the goal of breaking down what they need to improve at, and how quickly.
Now that Week 9's kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders is finally here, the Jaguars can find out exactly how much better they have gotten since we last saw them. So, what are the top three things to watch in Week 9? We break it down below.
Post-Travis Hunter Offense
Sunday will be the first game the Jaguars have played without Travis Hunter this season, which will give us a clear look into just how much of an impact he has had so far. Without Hunter, the Jaguars are losing some after the catch ability and his downfield ball skills, but they still have other pieces to turn to.
Will Dyami Brown take on a larger role in the passing game? Will Brian Thomas Jr. break out of his funk? Will Parker Washington firmly break out? The chance for any of the three remains a realistic possibility.
Brock Bowers Challenge
Plenty of defenders on the Jaguars' roster know what Brock Bowers can do at full-strength. He has been hurt for essentially the entire 2025 season, but he had an outstanding game against the Jaguars in 2024 and the respect he has inside the Jaguars' facilities goes without saying. Now that he is as healthy as he has been since his Week 1 injury, the defensive focus has to be how to limit him.
The Raiders have two other talented pass-catchers in Michael Mayer and Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker flashed at the start of the season. But it is Bowers who the Raiders' offensive hopes hinge on week in and week out. Stop Bowers, and the Jaguars will stop the Raiders.
Cam Little's Bounce-Back
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made a big gamble ahead of the bye week when he opted to stick by kicker Cam Little; not because Little isn't talented enough to make it pay off, but because the downside to Coen's choice could lead to a serious impact on wins and losses. How Little embraces the adversity and bounces back will be a critical point of the season, and of his career.
“Hasn't missed a kick in three weeks. So, he hit the ball better than, not better, he's been hitting the ball really well in practice. He has," Coen said on Friday. "You definitely felt—he never is a guy that walks around with little confidence. Really, he's got confidence and everybody has confidence in him. So, I think it's just an opportunity of going, getting an op [opportunity] in the game, getting that thing through the uprights and feeling good again. That's just the reality. He was kicking the heck out of the thing yesterday, so excited about the op for Cam.”
