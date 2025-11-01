Will Jaguars Be More Aggressive at the Trade Deadline Now?
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. Teams will be given until 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 4, to finalize any deals they might want to make this season, just hours after the conclusion of Week 9's Monday Night Football feature between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be active. There are a few different reasons for this. At 4-3, they have the potential to be a serious playoff threat this season. However, they've also shown to have plenty of holes on the roster amid their losses, especially along the defensive line and at wide receiver.
New general manager James Gladstone has already been aggressive in tinkering with this roster. He began his tenure with a monumental deal in the 2025 draft to move up and take second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. Now, with his prized prospect on IR, could that push him to be more aggressive in finding another wide receiver — one that the team already needed?
Liam Coen cools the jets
Just before their Week 8 bye, Travis Hunter Jr. saw his offensive usage and production rise at a highly encouraging rate. That was capped off with his performance in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, when he went for eight catches, 101 yards, and a touchdown in London.
That gave the team a glimpse at how effective their offense could be with him lining up on offense and getting his number called more. It also allowed the Jaguars more time to wait for Brian Thomas Jr. to turn his season around. With those two as the top options and Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Tim Patrick filling out the depth, perhaps Jacksonville wouldn't need to deal for another wide receiver.
All of that changed with Hunter Jr. going on IR after suffering a non-contact injury in practice this past week. However, Head Coach Liam Coen doesn't expect the news to affect the Jaguars' approach for the trade deadline:
"No, I think we'll look at, assess some of those situations, but again, I’ve got confidence in the guys that we have. And getting them these opportunities, and sometimes it's like, ‘Man, guys, let's just go play ball.’ Let's just go execute what we know how to go execute at a high level. I have a lot of faith in these guys to be able to step up, and regardless of the situation, it's never fun dealing with it. And I know those guys feel for Trav, but they know what's at stake in terms of the opportunity that they all have, but I don't think they're all going to go looking out like they've got to go be anything but the best version of themselves.”
