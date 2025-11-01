Jaguar Report

How to Watch, Stream Jaguars' Post-Bye Surge vs. Raiders

Here is how you can keep up with the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 9 battle vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will get their first chance since the bye week to get back in the win column on Sunday, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in an effort to climb out of a two-game losing streak.

But how can you follow the Jaguars' big Week 9 battle? We break down the options for you below.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2.

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks at the scoreboard as his team held a four point lead with just over 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday November 6, 2022. The Jaguars trailed 20 to 10 at the end of the first half but came back to win the game with a final score of 27 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Bs Jaguars Vs R 1 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)

  • Chris Myers (Play-by-Play)
  • Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (Sideline)

The Jaguars are 6-5 all-time against the Raiders and have won two of the last three matchups. Sunday’s matchup marks Jacksonville’s second consecutive season with a visit to Allegiant Stadium after making the first trip to Las Vegas in 2024.

Last season, Brian Thomas Jr. surpassed 1,000 receiving yards when the Jaguars played the Raiders in Week 16, becoming the first rookie in franchise history and 25th NFL rookie receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards. The Week 9 contest is the second of four trips to the West Coast for Jacksonville and their second longest domestic trip of the season at 3,939 round-trip miles.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Amongst the most fascinating storylines entering the game: How the Jaguars plan to defend Brock Bowers, who is healthy for seemingly the first time since Week 1.

“Yeah, I think you look at—maybe last year as well and then early in the season. The first play of the season against the Patriots, they got him the ball the very first play of the entire season. So, you know that when he's healthy and available, he's somebody that they definitely want to get the ball in his hands," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"And so, as you go throughout the work week and you see alright, where's 89? We've got to make sure we understand where he is because he’s in the hip at tight end. He is in an inline stance. He's in the slot, he's out at one. They definitely want to move him around as the weapon that he is. So, I think we—I don't want to say over prepare, but definitely more on the side of they're going to want to get them going than not.”

