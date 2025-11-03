Jaguars Go Back to Cardiac Cats Days in Vegas Thriller
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars knew what Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders meant for their season. They knew this was a test they needed to ace.
And despite an onslaught of injuries and a wild three-touchdown performance from Brock Bowers, the Jaguars did just that with a 30-29 win in overtime.
First Quarter
The Jaguars failed to start fast once again, going three-and-out to open the game for the fourth week in a row. The last time the Jaguars picked up a first down on their opening drive was all the way in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. This time, the Jaguars wasted field position that saw them start with the ball at their own 40 due to a Raiders penalty.
The Jaguars managed to force a Raiders punt after a pair of Geno Smith incompletions, with Greg Newsome having sticky coverage on Jakobi Meyers to get the Jaguars off the field on third-down. After a first-down, though, the Jaguars lost eight yards on two plays with a false start and then a three-yard loss on a swing pass to Bhayshul Tuten.
Lawrence managed to get the Jaguars out of trouble with a perfectly-placed ball to Dyami Brown on the sidelines for a chunk gain, while Malcolm Koonce was then hit with a roughing the passer flag. The Jaguars got into scoring range as a result, with a 10-yard run from Etienne getting them into the red-zone.
After a completion to Parker Washington got the Jaguars to 4th-and-1, the Jaguars picked it up with a Bhayshul Tuten plunge up the middle. The Jaguars then got the ball to the one-yard line and seemed destined to sneak it for a touchdown, but a Cole Van Lanen pushed them backward.
Two plays later, disaster struck as the Jaguars called a passing play from the two-yard line and Lawrence made a woeful decision, throwing the ball into coverage and being picked off by Isaiah Pola-Mao to end the drive in despair.
Second Quarter
The Raiders began to put together a drive thanks to solid gains from Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, but the Jaguars eventually forced a 4th-and-1 at their own 37-yard line. Luckily, they managed to get the Raiders off the field after a Smith fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Lawrence then hit Hunter Long for a big 25-yard gain over the middle to get into the red-zone, but Patrick Mekari was called for holding against Maxx Crosby to negative to play and force a 2nd-and-20 from the Jaguars' 38 instead of 1st-and-10 from the Raiders' 27.
The Jaguars managed to get back into scoring range thanks to some nice pick ups in the passing game, but penalties once again negated any progress from the offense. Facing 2nd-and-10 from the Raider's 37, Lawrence and Johnny Mundt were each hit with pre-snap penalties to force a 2nd-and-20 and push the Jaguars out of field goal range.
The Raiders then used the short passing game to dink-and-dunk their way into scoring range, while Bowers then picked up a 21-yard catch to get to the Jaguars' 19-yard line. Michael Mayers then got it to the seven with a 12-yard gain, putting the Jaguars' backs against the wall before Bowers hauled in a one-handed touchdown catch against Newsome to make it 6-0.
The Jaguars made things happen with their short time left, though. With just one timeout and 35 seconds left, Lawrence hit Parker Washington for an 18-yard gain to get the Jaguars to the 50. Cam Little then set an NFL record with a 68-yard field goal to make it 6-3.
Third Quarter
The Jaguars were able to tie the game back up at 6-6 after Montaric Brown recorded the Jaguars' first takeaway since Week 5 with an inteception of Geno Smith. The interception set up Little for a 33-yard field goal, putting the Jaguars back in the game.
The Jaguars gave up momentum right out of the gate, allowing Raheem Mostert to get a 54-yard return to the Jaguars' 43-yard line. Josh Hines-Allen was then hit with a roughing the passer penalty, setting the Raiders up in the red-zone.
The Jaguars' defense stiffened at the one-yard line and a false start on the Raiders pushed them back to eventually force a chip-shot 24-yard field goal, giving the Raiders a 9-6 lead. The Jaguars also saw star defensive end Travon Walker ejected after he threw a punch at Raiders tackle Stone Forsythe.
Thanks to the running game and some solid gains by Parker Washington, the Jaguars drove into Raiders territory before they faced 4th-and-2 at the Raiders' 13. The Jaguars opted to stay on the field, with Lawrence pitching the ball to Etienne for a seven-yard gain.
Fourth Quarter
The Raiders picked up some chunk gain gains through the air before a questionable penalty against Ventrell Miller pushed the Raiders into Jaguars territory. The Jaguars then allowed the Raiders to convert a 3rd-and-9 with a 14-yard pass to Mostert, getting the Raiders to the Jaguars' 21. A few plays later, Jeanty caught a short pass and put a move on Antonio Johnson before scoring from 15 yards out to make it 16-13.
On 2nd-and-7 on the next drive, Lawrence was sacked by Maxx Crosby to set up a third-and-long. Lawrence managed to make a big play on 3rd-and-11, however, hitting Brian Thomas for a 34-yard gain for the Jaguars' biggest gain of the day.
The Jaguars then got two chunk gains, with a 15-yard roughness penalty on Devin White and a 20-yard run from Etienne. A one-yard touchdown from Tuten then gave the Jaguars a 20-16 lead with about four minutes left.
The Jaguars were not out of the woods yet, however. Smith completed five passes in a row to start the Raiders' response, and Bowers then haunted the Jaguars once again with a 27-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the Raiders a 23-20 lead with 1:52 left.
Etienne came through with another massive play to kick off the next drive, taking a 2nd-down catch 16 yards to the Raiders' 50-yard line. Lawrence then hit backup wide receiver Tim Jones for a 15-yard gain to get the Jaguars into scoring range. Cam Little then nailed a 48-yard field goal to tie the game, while Josh Hines-Allen closed out regulation with a sack.
OVERTIME
The Jaguars elected to receive the ball to start overtime, and they started off hot thanks toa 54-yard kickoff return from backup receiver and returner Austin Trammell, who was in the game due to an injury to Dyami Brown. The Jaguars then picked up 34 yards on their next three plays thanks to Washington, Etienne, and Tuten.
The Jaguars then got 1st-and-goal from the Raiders' 1-yard line, but Maxx Crosby brought down Tuten for a two-yard loss. Etienne then picked up two yards on second down. Lawrence was then stuffed for no gain on third-down, giving the Jaguars 4th down from the one. Lawrence then hit his trademark leap over the goal line for his second rushing touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 30-23 lead.
With 3:21 left to tie the game or take the lead, the Jaguars once again got gashed on special teams as Mostert took the kickoff 51 yards to the Jaguars' 45. Hines-Allen tied the Jaguars' franchise sack record with another sack of Smith, but the Jaguars then allowed Tre Tucker to pick up 22 yards and get to the Jaguars' 23 on 3rd-and-10.
Smith then hit Bowers for 10 yards to give the Raiders the ball at the Jaguars' 9 with 0:40 left to play in the fifth quarter. A play later, the Raiders got the ball to the Jaguars' 1 when Ventrell Miller was hit with DPI.
The Raiders then put the ball in Jeanty's hand at the one, but Foyesade Oluokun and Andrew Wingard managed to stop him at the line of scrimmage. Bowers was inevitable, though, and scored his third touchdown. The Jaguars, however, deflected the two-point attempt at the line and won 30-29.
