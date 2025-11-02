Jaguars' Cam Little Makes NFL History vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With very little going right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of their Week 9 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders, embattled kicker Cam Little finally gave them something to cheer for.
With the Jaguars down 6-0 right before halftime, the Jaguars managed to get the ball to the Raiders' 50-yard line to set up a Hail Mary-level kick from Little. Little, who was facing pressure and questions about his job externally after missing a kick in four of the Jaguars' last five games, then made NFL history by drilling the 68-yard field goal through the uprights.
Little's Record
Little, who made a 70-yard field goal in the preseason, got the Jaguars on the board to make it 6-3 while breaking Justin Tucker's record of a 66-yard field goal as the longest field goal in NFL history.
Little has been consistently backed up by his coacing staff, with head coach Liam Coen and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell both expressing public confidence in Little in recent weeks. Coen, who embraced Little on the field after the kick, said before the Jaguars' bye week that the Jaguars would not be bringng in ant compeittion for Little.
Coen said on Friday that Little had not missed a kick in practice in weeks, once again giving him his public support before the team took off for Vegas.
"So, he hit the ball better than, not better, he's been hitting the ball really well in practice. He has. You definitely felt—he never is a guy that walks around with little confidence. Really, he's got confidence and everybody has confidence in him," Coen said. "So, I think it's just an opportunity of going, getting an op [opportunity] in the game, getting that thing through the uprights and feeling good again. That's just the reality. He was kicking the heck out of the thing yesterday, so excited about the op for Cam.”
The Jaguars will hopefully leave Vegas with a win to go along with Little's new records. But regardless of the result, Little made NFL history with his big-time kick on Sunday, and it could be just what he needed to turn a corner.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars and the Week 9 roundtable.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the Week 9 roundtable when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.