Jaguars Reveal Inactives vs. Raiders: What They Mean
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for Week 9's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are some big names attached.
The biggest name is linebacker Devin Lloyd, who is missing his second consecutive game with a calf injury. He sustained the injury in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, did not play vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, and the two weeks since have not gotten him back on the field.
Jaguars Inactives
Also inactive for the Jaguars on Sunday are wide receiver Tim Patrick, defensive lineman Khalen Saunders, tight end Quintin Morris, running back Cody Schrader, and rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. The Jaguars are also without rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and safety Eric Murray, each of whom was placed on injured reserve on Friday.
The Jaguars elevated rookie linebacker Branson Combs to the active roster on Saturday, which was an early indication the Jaguars would be without Lloyd for the clash with the Raiders, another blow to the defense.
Lloyd has been a star piece of the Jaguars thus far in 2025, recording four interceptions in the first six games -- including a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Week 5. Lloyd and his playmaking ability have been missed in the lineup over the last few weeks
“Devin a little bit more on the quieter side early getting to know him and then you talk to him, and you hear a very mature dude. He had specific goals that he wanted to accomplish this season, and I thought he attacked it in the exact right way. You look at the offseason program wanting to get faster, a little bit more athletic, be a little bit more dynamic," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"I thought he attacked it the right way. He came in training camp, we had multiple conversations with him and just, ‘This is what I expect, these are my expectations for myself as a player and how I can help this defense and this team.’ And that's what it's been the entire time that I've gotten to know Devin. He is obviously made a ton of huge plays for us this season and I have a lot of respect for the player and person.”
