What the Jaguars' Last-Minute Roster Moves Mean For Raiders Game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some last-minute roster moves ahead of Week 9's battle with the Las Vegas Raiders, and they have some clear implications.
The Jaguars elevated wide receiver Tim Jones and linebacker Branson Combs from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game; this comes a day after the Jaguars signed wide receiver Austin Trammell to the active roster.
What the Moves Mean
Let's start with wide receiver. The Jaguars badly needed healthy wide receivers for Sunday's game after Travis Hunter was placed on injured reserve and Tim Patrick was ruled out due to a groin injury. This left the Jaguars with just three wide receivers on their active 53-man roster in Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Dyami Brown.
Since making the two moves, the Jaguars now have five pass-catchers who can take snaps on Sunday, going along with their two healthy tight ends in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long. The Jaguars went through long stretches of training camp with Thomas/Brown/Washington as their top-three receivers due to days Hunter spent on defense, and they are also joined by Trammell who has been with the team the entire time Coen and his staff have been in place.
The newest face is Jones, who had just wrapped up a four-season run with the franchise before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Jones signed with the Jaguars' practice squad on Oct. 7, so he has had several weeks in the system to this point; he also spent extensive time this season with the Vikings, who have some similaraties on offense.
The Combs move looks like the biggest one, though. The Jaguars called up Combs last week when Devin Lloyd was ruled out with a calf injury, so the fact they have called Combs up a second time does not seem to bode well for Lloyd's chances to play.
If Lloyd misses the game, it will be the third game in a row the Jaguars have not had Lloyd at full strength after he sustained his injury in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Lloyd had been a key piece of the Jaguars' defense, recording four interceptions in the first five games and a 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in the Jaguars' Week 5 Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
