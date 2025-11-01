Examining the Fallout From Travis Hunter's Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got some awful news this week, with star rookie Travis Hunter set to hit injured reserve after a non-contact knee injury in Thursday's practice.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the loss of Hunter and what it means for Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a partial transcript of Liam Coen's comments on Hunter's knee injury, read below.
Q: On the adjustment to the game plan losing Hunter just a few days prior to the game?
Coen: “Yeah, there was some tweaks that had to be made for sure. But I really do—it's not like anything like this is ever seamless. But we have dealt with in training camp all the way through, all spring of days that he was on defense, the offense didn't have him and vice versa.
And so, we've operated. Now, I'm not saying it's ever easy, but I do believe and have a lot of confidence that man go out guys, let's go, let it rip, play, have fun, cut it loose and it's on us obviously to put them in a position to be successful and the plan has to do with that. So, there was a little tweaking that had to be done, but honestly the guys all handled the great.”
Q: On if Hunter’s injury forces them to be more aggressive at the trade deadline?
Coen: “No, I think we'll look at, assess some of those situations, but again I’ve got confidence in the guys that we have. And getting them these opportunities and sometimes it's like, ‘Man, guys, let's just go play ball.’ Let's just go execute what we know how to go execute at a high level. I have a lot of faith in these guys to be able to step up and regardless of the situation, it's never fun dealing with it.
And I know those guys feel for Trav, but they know what's at stake in terms of the opportunity that they all have but I don't think they're all going to go looking out like they've got to go be anything but the best version of themselves.”
