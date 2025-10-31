3 Instant Takeaways on Jaguars Losing Travis Hunter to Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The worst has finally come for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen announced Friday that star rookie Travis Hunter would be placed on injured reserve on Friday as a result of a non-contact knee injury suffered in practice a day previously as the team prepared for the Las Vegas Raiders.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars and the Hunter situation? We break it down below.
This Doesn't Seem Like 4 Weeks
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen noted Hunter would miss at least four games as per NFL IR rules, but let's be serious: he did not for a second sound like a coach who expected Hunter back in four weeks. He noted the team still has some fact-finding to do as it pertains to his injury, but not once during the press conference did he give an even slightly optimistic outlook for Hunter and his 2025 season, even when given the chance to directly do so.
Everything I have learned about covering Liam Coen so far has taught me that he is a coach who gives the blunt truth and many times wears his emotions on his sleeve. On Friday, he seemed shellshocked when giving the news on Hunter and did not appear close to having any positive news. Hunter and his recovery will be a major storyline the rest of the season, but it surely seems like this will be an injury that drags beyond the next month.
Worst Timing Possible For Hunter, Jaguars
To say this is a nightmare scenario for the Jaguars would be an understatement. From a big-picture perspective, the 4-3 Jaguars are not in control of their own first-round pick due to the trade they made with the Cleveland Browns to land Hunter. Nothing they can do can stop that pick from going to the Browns, but if that pick creeps closer to the top-10 due to the Jaguars' struggles without Hunter, that will surely take some momentum away from the Jaguars' new regime.
Then there is the short-term issue. The Jaguars have been woeful at receiver this year, with three of their receivers ranking in the top-20 in drop rate. Hunter was the only receiver who has not had drop issues and, as a result, seemed like he was primed to take on a larger role this week and beyond. Now, he will miss what should have been a critical and revealing time.
Who Steps Up?
The immense upside with Hunter is that he is arguably the Jaguars' best cornerback and best wide receiver. The downside is that, without him, the Jaguars are now badly hurting in two different areas instead of just one. The Jaguars have more depth at cornerback than at receiver, and Hunter was playing the best football of any of the Jaguars receivers in recent weeks,
Parker Washington seems like the most obvious answer for the Jaguars to find a replacement, though it could also be truthful to say the Jaguars should be shopping for a wide receiver with a Day 3 pick. Jakobi Meyers, who they will face on Sunday, would certainly fit in.
