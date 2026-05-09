Liam Coen Had 1 Message From Rookie Minicamp That Every Jaguars Vet Must Hear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Only seven non-rookies were on the field as the Jacksonville Jaguars participated in rookie minicamp on Saturday, but that doesn't mean it was an important weekend for nearly every veteran on the roster.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has made sure the message has been sent, and did so long before the rookie minicamp kicked off.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I told these guys last week in the meetings, I said, if you all are looking around worrying about a rookie taking your job, you're probably in the wrong room," Coen said after practice on Saturday.

There are a few players whose spots are protected and unquestioned, of course -- but not all. So for many members of the Jaguars' veteran roster, the start of rookie minicamp means their battles for a spot on the Jaguars' 2026 roster have kicked off.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen passes the ball to tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen's Message

Coen detailed this answer when asked specifically about the team's defensive end depth, with draft picks Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee joining second-year defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green. Striggow and Green earned their roles last year, but it looks like the Jaguars could have serious battles to be fought at defensive end.

"And that's specific to those two because they were undrafted and worked their asses off to earn every snap that they got. Played veterans a little bit less to get them an opportunity based on special teams. And so, I think there's probably some similarities in these four guys that you just mentioned," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hard for me to differentiate at the moment. I think there is similarities in how they're wired like that, underdog. Man, I'm going to prove what I’ve got, how I can play, how I can earn these opportunities. We’ll see. That's the beauty of competition.”

And it is there where the message takes a broader point. It is not just a message for Striggow and Green, who will be seeing rookie faces battling with them in practice each day moving forward. The Jaguars also added multiple draft picks at wide receiver and tight end, while adding players to the linebacker, safety, defensive tackle, and offensive line rooms as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) smiles during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It even extends beyond the 10 rookies the Jaguars used draft picks on. Striggow and Green made the roster as undrafted rookies a year ago, and there stands to reason that a few undrafted rookies could be pushing for spots on the depth chart as well; running back J'Mari Taylor immediately comes to mind.

Simply put, that is what makes this offseason feel different than when the Jaguars ran it back in 2023. Other than the change of adding Calvin Ridley that season, it did not feel like the compeition was turned up a notch in 2023 -- not many guys had to worry about winning jobs, especially if they were contributors the season before.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about Jacksonville native Carson Beck who was quarterback at the Miami Hurricanes last year and at the Georgia Bulldogs before that, during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But this time around, it is clear that the Jaguars' veteran roster has to have their heads on swivels. Coen and Jaguars general manager James Gladstone have never been afraid to concentrate on giving younger players runways toward playing time, as they proved last season on numerous occasions.

This means just because someone performed well in 2025 does not automatically mean they will get playing time in 2026. They will have to earn it throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp, just like they all had to do last season. The Jaguars set the bar for competition on all levels of the roster a year ago, and it is clear this year's crop of veterans need to be prepared for more of the same.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is clear what the Jaguars will be expecting from the rookie class this year; they will be looking for positive contributions up and down the draft order, especially with No. 56 overall selection Nate Boerkircher. The Jaguars might not need them to be superheroes right off the bat, but they will be able to make a dent in the Jaguars' path toward another AFC South battle.

With potentially between 9-to-12 rookies making the Jaguars' 53-man roster out of training camp, that means you essentially have to be one of the team's cornerstone players to not have to fight for a job. Even those players, to varying extents, will have to prove themselves.

Change is a good thing in the NFL, and the Jaguars were never going to be able to afford to stay the same. The next few months will be about which veterans will now be part of that change.